The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Lauren Renee Podlucky from Richard M. Borrell, property in Richland Township, $243,000.

Radix DF Nominee LLC from Patton DPP V LLC, property in Patton Borough, $1,439,544.71.

Summerhill Social Club from Greater Beneficial Union of Summerhill PA, property in Summerhill Borough, $110,000.

Benjamin Robert Rannels from Robert L. Rannels, property in Reade Township, $30,000.

Eric L. Crowell from Michael L. Birtle, property in Richland Township, $45,000.

Mendoza Jesus Salgado from Justin J. Gailey, property in Lower Yoder Township, $70,000.

RPM Properties LLC from EDC Realty Co., property in Richland Township, $596,000.

Franklin Cameron from Joseph Martella, property in Summerhill Township, $20,000.

Mark L. Gordon from Brian L. Starliper, by attorney-in-fact, property in West Carroll Township, $13,000.

Educational Development Software LLC from Dominic J. Cannizzaro, property in Richland Township, $120,000.

Banjamin P. Leib from David J. Campbell, property in Carrolltown Borough, $95,000.

Chrystal Lee James from Joseph P. Burkhart Jr., property in Cambria Township, $300,000.

Brian Oshea from Magdeline A. Miske, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $14,000.

Justin Rodriguez from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, property in Stonycreek Township, $20,007.

William Yulof from D. Volocko Construction LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, 12,500.

Nathaniel G. Svoboda from James B. Stahura, property in Susquehanna Township, $130,200.

Nathaniel G. Svoboda from John Stahura, property in Susquehanna Township, $36,959.

John Moll from Ryan D. Chiodo, property in Westmont Borough, $154,900.

Rochell N. Planell from Andrew Paul Bucior Sr., property in Richland Township, $155,000.

Megan E. Mishler from James C. Vogel Sr., property in Adams Township, $144,900.

James Randy David from Dennis Jones, property in White Township, $22,000.

Finance America Reverse LLC from Vernon J. Ocilka, Persons Representative, property in Gallitzin Borough, $77,894.44.

Paul J. Calandra from Francis D. Adelsberg, property in Cresson Borough, $30,000.

Aron J. Wilson from Connie L. Sutilla, property in Ebensburg Borough, $160,000.

Robert A. Vasos from Douglas G. Custer, property in Southmont Borough, $89,000.

David Michael McGinnis from Melisa M. Lieb, property in Carrolltown Borough, $115,000.

Thomas B. Costa from 1st Summit Bank, property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $25,000.

Ross Anthony Morealli from Russell J. Farabaugh, property in Patton Borough, $78,000.

Solid Rock Properties LLC from Wells Fargo Bank, property in Dale Borough, $10,080.

Grechel E. Maldonado Smith from Christine M. Deangelo, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $10,500.

Catherine Machnics from Dalton Wood, property in Richland Township, $36,000.

Breanna M. Kopsic from Marcus A. Queer, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $76,000.

Nicole R. Weyandt from Velma A. Madigan, property in Portage Borough, $73,000.

Andrea Lee Ardary from Michael Newcomer, property in Stonycreek Township, $79,500.

James Bender from Fannie Mae, property in Portage Borough, $60,550.

Springsnow LLC from Alden W. Fingerhoot, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $12,000.

Duane Albaugh Jr. from Brian E. Sukenik, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $45,000.

3S Rentals LLC from Shawn B. Smeltzer, property in Cresson Borough, $44,000.

Coal Tubin PA LLC from JR&L Realty LP, property in Johnstown’s 4th Ward, $60,000.

Joseph S. Sonoski from David L. Constantino, property in Upper Yoder Township, $125,000.

JCL Logging LLC from Berwind Corp., property in Adams Township, $807,000.

Richard W. Gill Jr. from Ronald J. Guyan, by attorney-in-fact, property in East Taylor Township, $64,000.

Aiden Moore from Shirley M. Miller, property in Portage Borough, $76,320.

Curtis McClain from Bradley Oliver Wagner, property in Upper Yoder Township, $82,000.

Niza Scuderi from Michelle R. Tutko, property in Westmont Borough, $120,000.

Becky M. McBreen from Curtis M. Delattre, property in Ebensburg Borough, $123,500.

Craig R. Foust from James R. Wonders, property in Richland Township, $185,000.

Ann Marie Bennington from Cathy J. Malzi, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $30,000.

Benjamin J. Ressler from Keith J. Krisay, property in Johnstown’s 16th Ward, $19,000.

Thomas J. Brawley from Leo G. Kirsch, property in Barr Township, $20,000.

Thomas J. Brawley from Claudia E. Opfar, property in Barr Township, $20,000.

Thomas J. Brawley from Diane M. Kirsch, property in Barr Township, $20,000.

Thomas J. Brawley from Alcuin J. Kirsch Jr., property in Barr Township, $20,000.

Thomas J. Brawley from Archie P. Kirsch, property in Barr Township, $20,000.

Thomas J. Brawley from Marlene F. Baumann, property in Barr Township, $20,000.

William K. Nihart Sr., from John Paul McAllister, property in Gallitzin Borough, $30,000.

James Smiley from Randy M. Mahan, property in Cambria Township, $23,000.

Glen Knotts from Robert L. Keith, property in Barr Township, $13,500.

Anthony Ristau from James Lee Rolls, property in Ebensburg Borough, $29,999.

Eric Plack from Kristine M. Somers, property in East Taylor Township, $99,000.

James R. Reed from Carol F. Reed, property in Scalp Level Borough, $34,000.

Danko Group LLC from Jesse Lester, property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $20,000.

Stonycreek Rentals Limited Liability Co. from H2 Rental Properties LLC, property in Ferndale Borough, $34,000.

Shane M. Gardner from Matthew S. Haire, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $119,000.

Matthew R. Young from WB Investment Properties Inc., property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $36,500.

Michael Cockerham from U.S. Bank Trust, by trustee, by attorney-in-fact, property in East Taylor Township, $12,000.

Matthew R. Young from Tara L. Wentz, property in Dale Borough, $36,000.

Barnesboro American Legion Post 508 from Al’s Tire Inc., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $20,000.

Shawn M. Whited from Wayne F. White, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $11,000.

Dale Baird from Alia N. Nsheiwat, property in Southmont Borough, $46,000.

Kevin A. Strom from Anna Jean Sostek, by attorney-in-fact, property in Brownstown Borough, $50,000.

Eric J. Holtz from Eleanor K. McClellan, by attorney-in-fact, property in White Township, $25,000.

Zachary R. Ramsdorfer from Ryan Cox, property in Croyle Township, $141,500.

Michele M. Swanhart from David A. Kasuba, property in Southmont Borough, $40,000.

James E. Kline Jr. from Rita Mae Donahue, property in Jackson Township, $68,000.

Jason L. Williams from Christopher M. Brandt, property in White Township, $80,000.

West Penn Rentals LLC from Northwest Bank, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $26,000.

Somerset County

Shane T. Stinedurf from Louise Speelman, by POA, property in Somerset Township, $127,500.

Heather L. Socie from Norman L. Drenning, property in North Baltimore Borough, $100,000.

Keith Taylor from Ann Y. Grimes, property in Boswell Borough, $11,010.

Samantha L. Pohlit from Donald E. Shipley, property in Somerset Township, $105,000.

Theodore J. Chonko from Maust Family Real Estate Trust, property in Brothersvalley Township, $28,000.

Terry A. Strucky Jr. from Thomas M. Waltos, property in Paint Borough, $10,000.

Kaleia from Joann Maust Gibson, property in Jennerstown Borough, $70,000.

Zachary W. Sirbaugh from Fran Mele, property in Windber Borough, $16,000.

John Grant Zoller from William L. Zoller Jr. Trust, property in Stonycreek Township, $195,600.

Joseph Benson from AEC Group Inc., property in Jenner Township, $11,178.

Joel E. Davidson from Cynthia S. Ward, property in Middlecreek Township, $182,000.

Zachary R. Miller from Jeremy S. Stankan, property in Quemahoning Township, $120,000.

Gregory B. Fidler from Koalburger Holdings, property in Indian Lake Borough, $90,000.

Derex Jeremias from Terry L. Zaccarino, property in Middlecreek Township, $375,000.

Helmets Off from Confluence House B&B, property in Confluence Borough, $190,000.

Skylar J. King from Daniel T. Birkhimer, property in Stonycreek Township, $85,000.

Matthew Q. Pyle from Bernie Krieger Amusement, property in Jenner Township, $160,000.

Jennifer Anne Queer from Christine L. Monaghan, property in Somerset Borough, $122,000.

Luke G. Varner from Althea Barlett, property in Lincoln Township, $325,000.

Richard John Whitlock III from Michael Ankersen, property in Jefferson Township, $435,000.

John Gontis from Kris A. Alteiro, property in Milford Township, $350,000.

John Jerry Zellam III from Mario D. Marisa, property in Conemaugh Township, $87,500.

Alexia Marks from Kelly McClarren, property in Conemaugh Township, $90,000.

MDC from First Commonwealth Bank, property in Central City Borough, $80,000.

Dale L. Werner from Carol J. Croner, property in Brothersvalley Township, $150,000.

Scot Dee Emeigh from B. Wayne Lohr, property in Quemahoning Township, $10,000.

Barry Stiff from John M. Hoover, property in Addison Township, $72,166.50.

Phillip D. Walker from Glenn B. Walker, property in Brothersvalley Township, $53,000.

GTMS7 from Lorraine Dupre, property in Middlecreek Township, $400,000.

Heath W. McKenzie from Michael J. Bowman, property in Elk Lick Township, $12,000.

Geoffrey T. Miscoe from Walter S. Olenick, property in Indian Lake Borough, $52,500.

Benn-Air Holdings from Thomas D. McClintock, property in Somerset Township, $450,000.

Brenda Ann Swierkos from Gregory C. Nelson, property in Middlecreek Township, $145,000.

Mark Reeger from Jason S. Cornett, property in Ogle Township, $50,000.

Gregory Paul Maynes from Janice Stankowicz Welch, property in Jenner Township, $20,000.

Stewart G. Schott Revocable Living Trust from Louis Lawrence Lamarca, property in Indian Lake Borough, $11,500.

Aaron Q. Daugherty from James D. Foust Jr., property in Jenner Township, $30,000.

Michael J. Bobby from Daniel M. Critchfield, property in Somerset Township, $232,000.

David Lee Worst from Margaret L. Lichtenfels, property in Conemaugh Township, $35,000.

Miji Real Estate from Option One Mortgage Loan Trust, property in Rockwood Borough, $30,500.

Timothy E. Shawley from Darlene Yoder Mostoller, property in Lincoln Township, $41,000.

Richard Jones from Robert Audey, property in Indian Lake Borough, $20,000.

Walter J. Eidson Jr. from Michael D. Minton, property in Middlecreek Township, $422,800.

David Fritz from Jacqueline A. Claney, property in Jenner Township, $195,000.

David J. Zubek from Nick G. Skibo, property in Stonycreek Township, $290,000.

Michele L. Dupont from Matthew S. Yutzy, property in Lincoln Township, $71,200.

Justin Scott Bowser from Evan J. Varner, property in Stonycreek Township, $330,000.

Nathan B. King from Fannie Mae, by POA, property in Somerset Borough, $62,900.

Michael J. Zampogna from Petrnuch Partners, property in Jefferson Township, $607,000.

Robert R. Mostoller from Elizabeth L. Poole, property in Jenner Township, $60,000.

