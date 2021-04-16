The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Lauren Renee Podlucky from Richard M. Borrell, property in Richland Township, $243,000.
Radix DF Nominee LLC from Patton DPP V LLC, property in Patton Borough, $1,439,544.71.
Summerhill Social Club from Greater Beneficial Union of Summerhill PA, property in Summerhill Borough, $110,000.
Benjamin Robert Rannels from Robert L. Rannels, property in Reade Township, $30,000.
Eric L. Crowell from Michael L. Birtle, property in Richland Township, $45,000.
Mendoza Jesus Salgado from Justin J. Gailey, property in Lower Yoder Township, $70,000.
RPM Properties LLC from EDC Realty Co., property in Richland Township, $596,000.
Franklin Cameron from Joseph Martella, property in Summerhill Township, $20,000.
Mark L. Gordon from Brian L. Starliper, by attorney-in-fact, property in West Carroll Township, $13,000.
Educational Development Software LLC from Dominic J. Cannizzaro, property in Richland Township, $120,000.
Banjamin P. Leib from David J. Campbell, property in Carrolltown Borough, $95,000.
Chrystal Lee James from Joseph P. Burkhart Jr., property in Cambria Township, $300,000.
Brian Oshea from Magdeline A. Miske, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $14,000.
Justin Rodriguez from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, property in Stonycreek Township, $20,007.
William Yulof from D. Volocko Construction LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, 12,500.
Nathaniel G. Svoboda from James B. Stahura, property in Susquehanna Township, $130,200.
Nathaniel G. Svoboda from John Stahura, property in Susquehanna Township, $36,959.
John Moll from Ryan D. Chiodo, property in Westmont Borough, $154,900.
Rochell N. Planell from Andrew Paul Bucior Sr., property in Richland Township, $155,000.
Megan E. Mishler from James C. Vogel Sr., property in Adams Township, $144,900.
James Randy David from Dennis Jones, property in White Township, $22,000.
Finance America Reverse LLC from Vernon J. Ocilka, Persons Representative, property in Gallitzin Borough, $77,894.44.
Paul J. Calandra from Francis D. Adelsberg, property in Cresson Borough, $30,000.
Aron J. Wilson from Connie L. Sutilla, property in Ebensburg Borough, $160,000.
Robert A. Vasos from Douglas G. Custer, property in Southmont Borough, $89,000.
David Michael McGinnis from Melisa M. Lieb, property in Carrolltown Borough, $115,000.
Thomas B. Costa from 1st Summit Bank, property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $25,000.
Ross Anthony Morealli from Russell J. Farabaugh, property in Patton Borough, $78,000.
Solid Rock Properties LLC from Wells Fargo Bank, property in Dale Borough, $10,080.
Grechel E. Maldonado Smith from Christine M. Deangelo, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $10,500.
Catherine Machnics from Dalton Wood, property in Richland Township, $36,000.
Breanna M. Kopsic from Marcus A. Queer, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $76,000.
Nicole R. Weyandt from Velma A. Madigan, property in Portage Borough, $73,000.
Andrea Lee Ardary from Michael Newcomer, property in Stonycreek Township, $79,500.
James Bender from Fannie Mae, property in Portage Borough, $60,550.
Springsnow LLC from Alden W. Fingerhoot, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $12,000.
Duane Albaugh Jr. from Brian E. Sukenik, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $45,000.
3S Rentals LLC from Shawn B. Smeltzer, property in Cresson Borough, $44,000.
Coal Tubin PA LLC from JR&L Realty LP, property in Johnstown’s 4th Ward, $60,000.
Joseph S. Sonoski from David L. Constantino, property in Upper Yoder Township, $125,000.
JCL Logging LLC from Berwind Corp., property in Adams Township, $807,000.
Richard W. Gill Jr. from Ronald J. Guyan, by attorney-in-fact, property in East Taylor Township, $64,000.
Aiden Moore from Shirley M. Miller, property in Portage Borough, $76,320.
Curtis McClain from Bradley Oliver Wagner, property in Upper Yoder Township, $82,000.
Niza Scuderi from Michelle R. Tutko, property in Westmont Borough, $120,000.
Becky M. McBreen from Curtis M. Delattre, property in Ebensburg Borough, $123,500.
Craig R. Foust from James R. Wonders, property in Richland Township, $185,000.
Ann Marie Bennington from Cathy J. Malzi, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $30,000.
Benjamin J. Ressler from Keith J. Krisay, property in Johnstown’s 16th Ward, $19,000.
Thomas J. Brawley from Leo G. Kirsch, property in Barr Township, $20,000.
Thomas J. Brawley from Claudia E. Opfar, property in Barr Township, $20,000.
Thomas J. Brawley from Diane M. Kirsch, property in Barr Township, $20,000.
Thomas J. Brawley from Alcuin J. Kirsch Jr., property in Barr Township, $20,000.
Thomas J. Brawley from Archie P. Kirsch, property in Barr Township, $20,000.
Thomas J. Brawley from Marlene F. Baumann, property in Barr Township, $20,000.
William K. Nihart Sr., from John Paul McAllister, property in Gallitzin Borough, $30,000.
James Smiley from Randy M. Mahan, property in Cambria Township, $23,000.
Glen Knotts from Robert L. Keith, property in Barr Township, $13,500.
Anthony Ristau from James Lee Rolls, property in Ebensburg Borough, $29,999.
Eric Plack from Kristine M. Somers, property in East Taylor Township, $99,000.
James R. Reed from Carol F. Reed, property in Scalp Level Borough, $34,000.
Danko Group LLC from Jesse Lester, property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $20,000.
Stonycreek Rentals Limited Liability Co. from H2 Rental Properties LLC, property in Ferndale Borough, $34,000.
Shane M. Gardner from Matthew S. Haire, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $119,000.
Matthew R. Young from WB Investment Properties Inc., property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $36,500.
Michael Cockerham from U.S. Bank Trust, by trustee, by attorney-in-fact, property in East Taylor Township, $12,000.
Matthew R. Young from Tara L. Wentz, property in Dale Borough, $36,000.
Barnesboro American Legion Post 508 from Al’s Tire Inc., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $20,000.
Shawn M. Whited from Wayne F. White, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $11,000.
Dale Baird from Alia N. Nsheiwat, property in Southmont Borough, $46,000.
Kevin A. Strom from Anna Jean Sostek, by attorney-in-fact, property in Brownstown Borough, $50,000.
Eric J. Holtz from Eleanor K. McClellan, by attorney-in-fact, property in White Township, $25,000.
Zachary R. Ramsdorfer from Ryan Cox, property in Croyle Township, $141,500.
Michele M. Swanhart from David A. Kasuba, property in Southmont Borough, $40,000.
James E. Kline Jr. from Rita Mae Donahue, property in Jackson Township, $68,000.
Jason L. Williams from Christopher M. Brandt, property in White Township, $80,000.
West Penn Rentals LLC from Northwest Bank, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $26,000.
Somerset County
Shane T. Stinedurf from Louise Speelman, by POA, property in Somerset Township, $127,500.
Heather L. Socie from Norman L. Drenning, property in North Baltimore Borough, $100,000.
Keith Taylor from Ann Y. Grimes, property in Boswell Borough, $11,010.
Samantha L. Pohlit from Donald E. Shipley, property in Somerset Township, $105,000.
Theodore J. Chonko from Maust Family Real Estate Trust, property in Brothersvalley Township, $28,000.
Terry A. Strucky Jr. from Thomas M. Waltos, property in Paint Borough, $10,000.
Kaleia from Joann Maust Gibson, property in Jennerstown Borough, $70,000.
Zachary W. Sirbaugh from Fran Mele, property in Windber Borough, $16,000.
John Grant Zoller from William L. Zoller Jr. Trust, property in Stonycreek Township, $195,600.
Joseph Benson from AEC Group Inc., property in Jenner Township, $11,178.
Joel E. Davidson from Cynthia S. Ward, property in Middlecreek Township, $182,000.
Zachary R. Miller from Jeremy S. Stankan, property in Quemahoning Township, $120,000.
Gregory B. Fidler from Koalburger Holdings, property in Indian Lake Borough, $90,000.
Derex Jeremias from Terry L. Zaccarino, property in Middlecreek Township, $375,000.
Helmets Off from Confluence House B&B, property in Confluence Borough, $190,000.
Skylar J. King from Daniel T. Birkhimer, property in Stonycreek Township, $85,000.
Matthew Q. Pyle from Bernie Krieger Amusement, property in Jenner Township, $160,000.
Jennifer Anne Queer from Christine L. Monaghan, property in Somerset Borough, $122,000.
Luke G. Varner from Althea Barlett, property in Lincoln Township, $325,000.
Richard John Whitlock III from Michael Ankersen, property in Jefferson Township, $435,000.
John Gontis from Kris A. Alteiro, property in Milford Township, $350,000.
John Jerry Zellam III from Mario D. Marisa, property in Conemaugh Township, $87,500.
Alexia Marks from Kelly McClarren, property in Conemaugh Township, $90,000.
MDC from First Commonwealth Bank, property in Central City Borough, $80,000.
Dale L. Werner from Carol J. Croner, property in Brothersvalley Township, $150,000.
Scot Dee Emeigh from B. Wayne Lohr, property in Quemahoning Township, $10,000.
Barry Stiff from John M. Hoover, property in Addison Township, $72,166.50.
Phillip D. Walker from Glenn B. Walker, property in Brothersvalley Township, $53,000.
GTMS7 from Lorraine Dupre, property in Middlecreek Township, $400,000.
Heath W. McKenzie from Michael J. Bowman, property in Elk Lick Township, $12,000.
Geoffrey T. Miscoe from Walter S. Olenick, property in Indian Lake Borough, $52,500.
Benn-Air Holdings from Thomas D. McClintock, property in Somerset Township, $450,000.
Brenda Ann Swierkos from Gregory C. Nelson, property in Middlecreek Township, $145,000.
Mark Reeger from Jason S. Cornett, property in Ogle Township, $50,000.
Gregory Paul Maynes from Janice Stankowicz Welch, property in Jenner Township, $20,000.
Stewart G. Schott Revocable Living Trust from Louis Lawrence Lamarca, property in Indian Lake Borough, $11,500.
Aaron Q. Daugherty from James D. Foust Jr., property in Jenner Township, $30,000.
Michael J. Bobby from Daniel M. Critchfield, property in Somerset Township, $232,000.
David Lee Worst from Margaret L. Lichtenfels, property in Conemaugh Township, $35,000.
Miji Real Estate from Option One Mortgage Loan Trust, property in Rockwood Borough, $30,500.
Timothy E. Shawley from Darlene Yoder Mostoller, property in Lincoln Township, $41,000.
Richard Jones from Robert Audey, property in Indian Lake Borough, $20,000.
Walter J. Eidson Jr. from Michael D. Minton, property in Middlecreek Township, $422,800.
David Fritz from Jacqueline A. Claney, property in Jenner Township, $195,000.
David J. Zubek from Nick G. Skibo, property in Stonycreek Township, $290,000.
Michele L. Dupont from Matthew S. Yutzy, property in Lincoln Township, $71,200.
Justin Scott Bowser from Evan J. Varner, property in Stonycreek Township, $330,000.
Nathan B. King from Fannie Mae, by POA, property in Somerset Borough, $62,900.
Michael J. Zampogna from Petrnuch Partners, property in Jefferson Township, $607,000.
Robert R. Mostoller from Elizabeth L. Poole, property in Jenner Township, $60,000.
