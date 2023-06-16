The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Ewstous K. Bougouneau from Happy Boys Construction LLC, property in Johnstown City, $70,902.
Johnstown Business District Development Corp. from West End Ambulance Service, property in Johnstown City, $10,000.
SYR Resources LLC from Maria Guadalupe Meza, property in Johnstown City, $16,000.
Scott Stephen Miller Jr. from Brian D. Forkosh, property in Johnstown City, $68,000.
Keith Hunt from Dawn R. Bidoli, property in Allegheny Township, $85,000.
Christian Michael Daley from Nathan S. Stohon, property in Adams Township, $127,000.
Karcher Property Management LLC from Gerald V. Moses, property in Westmont Borough, $92,500.
Pamela S. Miller from John Stroz, property in White Township, $209,900.
Ewstous K. Bougouneau from Happy Boys Construction LLC, property in Johnstown City, $41,208.
Melissa Buchanan from Timothy N. Humphrey, property in Westmont Borough, $137,000.
Julie A. Abel from Karen Miller, property in Stonycreek Township, $139,900.
Christopher J. Williams Jr. from Timothy E. Reynolds, property in East Taylor Township, $11,000.
Gwendolynne Gail Ahrendt from Alyssa M. Stephens, property in Richland Township, $195,000.
Rebekah Jo Bentz from Linda S. Croyle, property in Ebensburg Borough, $212,000.
Jesse Fields from Mabel Riley, property in Upper Yoder Township, $80,000.
Mark J. Fabian from Allen W. Delusa, property in Chest Township, $53,000.
Lilly Star Foutch from Oswaldo Valenzuela, property in Southmont Borough, $140,000.
John C. Hertzog from Charles K. Gregg, property in Dean Township, $95,000.
Michael J. Cintula from Dewey Dwight Lehman, property in Ferndale Borough, $122,500.
Steve Pelesky from Tracy J. Yarger, property in White Township, $111,000.
Matthew Jason Rager from Harry L. Rager Jr., property in Lower Yoder Township, $19,000.
Alana R. Somerville from Mary Teresa Glosky, property in Southmont Borough, $165,000.
Excise Distillery LLC from Raymond I. Wendekier, property in Carrolltown Borough, $22,000.
Eric J. Snyder from Andrew K. Sharbaugh, property in East Carroll Township, $275,000.
Johanna Paulette Marenco from Mark Brendlinger, property in Lower Yoder Township, $50,000.
Jason Jakubowski from Mollie Edwards, property in Southmont Borough, $164,500.
Tyler J. Cramer from Patricia Weber Bishop, property in Vintondale Borough, $75,000.
Sammy W. Howard from Garan Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Conemaugh Township, $170,000.
Alphonso Ruffin from Trejo Family Living Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $55,000.
Michael Schwenk from Christopher J. Lenz, property in West Taylor Township, $50,500.
Jessica L. Alascio from Paige Berdomas, property in Cambria Township, $140,000.
William Todd Kaseler from Alex P. Lee, property in Upper Yoder Township, $181,000.
Dylan Robert Dininny from Mary F. Roles, property in Geistown Borough, $115,000.
Ronald L. Traister from Michael McCreary, property in Chest Township, $145,000.
Megan N. Krisay from Joan L. Oswald, property in Southmont Borough, $105,000.
Hayley Richards from Carl W. Richards, property in Ferndale Borough, $90,000.
Katherine Van Golen from James G. McElwain Jr., property in Westmont Borough, $230,000.
Taylor Jo Vasbinder from Joellen N. Nevins, property in Croyle Township, $80,000.
Gerald Donoughe from Edward P. Margo Sr., property in Adams Township, $25,500.
Thomas R. Nagle Jr. from Mary Ann Nagle, property in Clearfield Township, $600,000.
Michael C. Batdorf from Theresa Alexander, property in Blacklick Township, $220,000.
Drew P. Berkebile from Andrew D. Blair, property in Conemaugh Township, $160,000.
Kayla L. Orr from Jeremy C. Minor Sr., property in Richland Township, $177,000.
Prime Properties USA LLC from Addison Ridge Properties LLC, property in Johnstown City, $10,000.
Tyler J. Zimmerman from Kenneth Zimmerman, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $16,000.
Michael Kelly from Randy Hunter, property in Dean Township, $113,900.
Michael Tatarko Jr. from Samuel J. Janisko, property in Richland Township, $542,000.
Adam T. Smith from William L. Hazlett Sr. and Shirley J. Hazlett Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Portage Borough, $89,000.
Lantzy Kline LLC from Woo Holdings LTD, property in East Carroll Township, $155,000.
Slezak Real Estate LLC from Robert Kiser, property in Richland Township, $50,000.
Christopher Ealey from Ashley M. Bracken, property in West Taylor Township, $99,500.
Jonathon Albert Maurizio from Paul A. Singer Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $40,000.
The Uzelac Group LLC from RL Ott Realty LLC, property in Geistown Borough, $235,000.
Tyler J. Trimbath from Oakridge Springs LLC, property in Richland Township, $140,000.
William P. Turkovich from Nancy Horner, property in Lower Yoder Township, $24,600.
Kaitlyn Rush from Trejo Family Living Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown City, $46,000.
MKRE LLC from Russell Aylward, property in Johnstown City, $51,500.
Ray Charles Emeigh from Giovanni Lunetto, property in Adams Township, $237,000.
Michel McCreary from Walter A. Fiedor, property in Chest Township, $191,400.
James M. Dupirack from Eulalia June Dupirack, property in Washington Township, $30,000.
Alexis Brown from Ahch Properties LLC, property in Upper Yoder Township, $157,000.
Stephanie G. Daniels from Harry R. Bair Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Conemaugh Township, $129,000.
Patricia Elizabeth Kochara from Amy R. Lego, property in Ashville Borough, $79,900.
Joseph Varner from Kelsey M. Onder, property in Croyle Township, $120,000.
James R. Carnahan from Depto Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Susquehanna Township, $28,000.
Anthony P. Maloskey from Jean F. Maloskey, property in Portage Township, $10,000.
Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 63 DST from MSP Properties PA LP, property in Johnstown City, $1,482,718.
Matthew J. Saylor from Pepley Inc., property in Stonycreek Township, $165,000.
Brian Forkosh from Ramone C. Washington, property in Lorain Borough, $46,000.
Daniel E. Johnson from Danial Chubski, property in Adams Township, $19,000.
Chano Jose Socarras from David A. Arena, property in Johnstown City, $23,000.
Tyler Sharpe from Thomas R. Sharpe, property in Richland Township, $150,000.
Paxker Properties LLC from Julia Kostro, property in Richland Township, $15,000.
Joel Barton from Susan C. Stepp, property in Richland Township, $155,000.
Vasilko Messenger LLC from Sharer Realty Partnership, property in Johnstown City, $331,400.
Jacob D. Fischetti from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in White Township, $58,000.
Dylan Silko from Mario Dasilva Jr., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $52,000.
Robyn L. Guiliante from Thomas P. Fry, property in Wilmore Borough, $99,900.
Cam Madison Young from Reece O. Rahman, property in Westmont Borough, $141,000.
James Hart Tyshaun from Gulivk Family Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $225,000.
Grant Leo Smyth from Cheriee Donn Henderson, property in Westmont Borough, $189,284.
Stephen R. Breece Sr. from Resolved Realty LLC, property in Johnstown City, $52,000.
Robert Barmoy from Mark A. Mihalaki, property in Richland Township, $65,000.
Brandon J. Morder from Steven P. Whistler, property in Adams Township, $160,000.
Chardee Ashley Galan from Stephen Purich, property in Upper Yoder Township, $500,000.
Alyk Creasy from Jennifer B. Hautz, property in Johnstown City, $49,900.
Somerset County
Carrie Leeann Wozniak from Dennis R. Hostetler Revocable Living Trust, property in Paint Township, $123,500.
Rheaunna A. King from Donna Lee Seraski, property in Shade Township, $53,000.
Eugene Hunter from Paul R. Ritchey, property in Brothersvalley Township, $11,982.24.
Ashley L. Barron from MaryDean Barsis, property in Lincoln Township, $100,148.80.
James Berg from Don L. Corbett, property in Indian Lake Borough, $422,500.
Kelly M. Rhodes from Stephen E. Sines, property in Stonycreek Township, $160,000.
Christopher J. Fulton from John E. Findley, property in Shade Township, $18,000.
DM Rentals LLC from Maddy Construction LLC, property in Windber Borough, $176,000.
DM Rentals LLC from Aaron C. Stockwell, property in Windber Borough, $11,000.
Jason Burke from Joshua J. Shearman, property in Windber Borough, $140,000.
Jeremy L. Updyke from Raymond S. Yoder Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $180,000.
FJC Financial Services Inc. from Barbara E. Poli, property in Middlecreek Township, $28,662.40.
Jeffery L. Ritter Jr. from Melvin G. Cable, property in Jenner Township, $390,000.
Evan M. Price from Tyler L. Frampton, property in Somerset Township, $145,000.
A2Z Property Management LLC from Yuko LLC, property in Shade Township, $85,000.
Pletcher Properties LLC from Samuel W. Hall, property in Milford Township, $80,000.
Orlo R. Pletcher III from Samuel W. Hall, property in Milford Township, $50,000.
Tyler L. Frampton from Keith R. Miller, property in Quemahoning Township, $160,000.
Carla J. Ruddock from Joanne R. Hay Estate, property in Milford Township, $95,000.
Richard Joseph Shattuck from CLB Property Holdings Inc., property in Jefferson Township, $315,000.
John Norman Frazee from Laurel A. Foy, property in Jennerstown Borough, $132,750.
Michael Kosoglow from Summer Springs Homes LLC, property in Jefferson Township, $215,000.
Eugene L. Galentine from Mark D. Ware, property in Quemahoning Township, $105,000.
Anthony Fields from Trejo Family Living Trust, property in Paint Borough, $55,000.
Joseph Tunstall from Jeremy C. Harding, by POA, property in Jenner Township, $80,000.
Michael K. Feaga from Renomax LLC, property in Indian Lake Borough, $400,500.
Scott A. Creps from Patricia B. Bender Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $205,000.
Thomas P. Fetterman from George Brent Glessner, property in Jenner Township, $48,336.
Gregory Sichak Jr. from Shade Enterprises Inc., property in Windber Borough, $275,000.
Patrick E. Wagner from Gerald P. Deyarmin Jr., property in Windber Borough, $40,000.
Andrea Arnold Hoffman from Jill McNaul Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $115,000.
Laurel Prep Plant LLC from Stephanie Ann Hitechew, property in Shade Township, $262,500.
Klae Properties LLC from Kevin D. Moore, property in Addison Township, $57,621.60.
Bryant Keith Most from Bradley L. Showalter, property in Salisbury Borough, $141,700.
Armstrong Acres LLC from Samuel Charles Amstrong Est., property in Lincoln Township, $32,000.
Brittany Renee Gary from Cynthia F. McKenzie, property in Jenner Township, $48,000.
Dawn High from PNC Bank, property in Somerset Borough, $67,000.
Brett C. Perricelli from Richard A. Yates, property in Middlecreek Township, $590,000.
Edward J. Nolan from Angelo Baiocchi, property in Jefferson Township, $150,000.
Angelo Baiocchi from David P. McSwigan, property in Jefferson Township, $210,000.
Reed Minzenberg from Christopher Painter, property in Middlecreek Township, $213,500.
Dorothy A. Zimmerman from Michael A. Harbaugh, property in Brothersvalley Township, $380,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.