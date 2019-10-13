The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Darryll G. Smith from David J. Nolan, property in Portage Township, $330,000.
Zachary A. Fagans from James S. Pohopin, property in Cresson Township, $103,000.
John J. Killian from Damon Andolina, property in Upper Yoder Township, $125,500.
Elizabeth L. Barr from Louis Biter, property in Cambria Township, $66,560.
Ryan D. Gilpatrick from Christine B. Smay, property in Summerhill Borough, $35,000.
Shawn C. Dlrian from Eugene P. McLoone, property in Westmont Borough, $55,000.
Christina M. Fini from Janet Franicola, property in Westmont Borough, $162,000.
Raymond O’Shell from Joan C. Hockenberry, property in Reade Township, $40,000.
Robert D. Strauss from Joseph J. Birch, property in Southmont Borough, $30,000.
Vincent A. Akers from Lois G. Dunford, property in Stonycreek Township, $111,000.
Jane I. Johnston from Robert P. Fox, property in Hastings Borough, $30,000.
Felise Robertson from Helping Hands Cambria County Inc., property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $32,000.
Charles Rager from Randy L. Bair, property in East Taylor Township, $105,000.
Enoch McRae from John A. Devich Sr., property in Richland Township, $60,825.
Eric Diloreto from John A. Knepper, property in Richland Township, $163,400.
Sadie G. Unger from Gale A. Palm, property in Conemaugh Township, $99,500.
Craig P. Tresnicky from Kathleen A. Jaskula, property in Richland Township, $290,000.
Theodore J. Worthington from James E. Mackanick, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $12,500.
Graevel Holdings LLC from Tirko Industries LLC, property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $69,900.
March C. Stricker from Lia A. Williams, property in Stonycreek Township, $18,900.
Vanessa C. Bartlebaugh from Virginia Duman, property in Cresson Township, $125,000.
Robert J. Scott from John J. Clinemyer IV, property in Gallitzin Borough, $99,000.
Zachar Land from Arthur R. Stiffel IV, property in Susquehanna Township, $325,000.
Andrew J. Buck from Norman C. Luther, property in Allegheny Township, $144,000.
Jon A. Rodda from Mary R. Plummer, by attorney-in-fact, property in Stonycreek Township, $42,500.
Joyce M. Skubik from Jack Keilman, property in Blacklick Township, $60,000.
Jeffrey S. Doughty from Curtis Wilson, property in Clearfield Township, $28,000.
Marian R. Dunegan from Millette M. Yeager, property in East Carroll Township, $32,000.
Somerset County
Robert R. Rubright Jr. from Scott A. Miller, property in Somerset Township, $215,000.
Jaime B. Winesickle from James K. Cameron, property in Somerset Township, $142,200.
Michael R. Dowling from Joseph Mielecki, property in Jefferson Township, $63,500.
Jeremy Sotosky from Matthew R. Sotosky, property in Conemaugh Township, $125,000.
Joshua Kozemchak from Toni Marie Bishoff, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $55,000.
James Popielarcheck from Toni Marie Bishoff, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $55,000.
Renee Eash from Renee Eash, property in Conemaugh Township, $50,160.
Jeffrey D. Astley from Stephen D. Geiman, property in Indian Lake Borough, $370,000.
Matthew Broadwater from Michael K. Tressler, property in Elk Lick Township, $149,000.
Dennis F. Galletta from John S. Cole, property in Middlecreek Township, $335,000.
Addison Volunteer Fire Department from Julianne Mitchell Estate, property in Addison Borough, $93,200.
William J. Watkins from Anna Marie Voytko Estate, property in Windber Borough, $75,000.
Joseph F. Bilda Jr. from Kenneth W. Davis, property in Ogle Township, $210,000.
Jennifer A. Deaner from Robyn S. Calvert, property in Berlin Borough, $89,000.
Michael W. Diehl from Barbara J. Quatse, property in Somerset Township, $85,000.
Mitchell Edwards from 2019 Castle, property in Conemaugh Township, $18,000.
LH Alpine Holdings from Maurice R. Porter, property in Middlecreek Township, $320,000.
John J. Cook from Edna P. Wagner Estate, property in Shade Township, $70,000.
Richard B. Holsopple from Brian R. Berkey, property in Quemahoning Township, $387,500.
