The following are real estate transactions for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Carlos Velasquez from Oakridge Springs LLC, property in Richland Township, $77,000.
Dennis L. Bloom from Derrick M. Callihan, property in Upper Yoder Township, $383,000.
Frank Berrevoets from Lee A. Dill by Admr., property in Jackson Township, $109,900.
Trevor J. Whitman from Philip H. Doell III, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $17,500.
Kyle Karstens from Lin Liming, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $23,000.
Michael A. Lepley from Justin J. Yahner, property in Blacklick Township, $150,000.
Timothy G. Burkey from David E. Albright, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $250,002.
Joseph Charles Lombardo from Melissa Joy Cotter Bookman, property in Adams Township, $23,000.
Helen Jolene Carrick from S&P Partners, property in Upper Yoder Township, $10,000.
Jason S. Spaid from Gregory L. Klett, property in Summerhill Township, $52,650.
Joshua E. Emswiler from Stephanie Tucker by Exrx, property in West Carroll Township, $61,480.
Somerset County
Jennifer Yourich from Maryann Golden, property in Conemaugh Township, $17,000.
Robert Trax from Mary Vogel, property in Confluence Borough, $127,000.
David B. Gontis from William B. Friedline, property in Stonycreek Township, $173,000.
Sarah L. St. Clair from Mary E. Darr, property in Stoystown Borough, $124,000.
Darren Bradley from Jerry W. Albright, property in Jennerstown Borough, $190,000.
Next Step Center Inc. from Michael L. Hoffman, property in Somerset Borough, $200,000.
James T. Benedek from Warren Dale Leonard, property in Addison Township, $20,000.
Nicholas R. Hunsberger from Six Ladies Acres, property in Conemaugh Township, $57,348.16.
Paul A. Augustine Living Trust from Matthew M. Foor, property in Brothersvalley Township, $38,000.
Matthew Donaldson from Eric J. McCool, property in Larimer Township, $297,000.
Ashley Kyber from Allan W. Santi, property in Confluence Borough, $17,500.
Ashley Kyber from Stephen A. Santi, property in Confluence Borough, $17,500.
Gjurich Realty Holdings from Wallace E. Miller, property in Somerset Borough, $700,000.
Michael S. O’Brien from Ronald E. Horner, property in Somerset Township, $28,000.
Darryl C. Rohrbaugh from Benjamin L. Benedict, property in Somerset Township, $48,000.
Adam R. Gnagey from Marvin K. Hetrick, property in Summit Township, $102,500.
Allyson P. Link from Matthew E. Walker, property in Stonycreek Township, $241,000.
Joseph B. Hankinson from Bernard J. Hankinson Estate, property in New Baltimore Borough, $34,410.
Matthew B. Bennett from David W. Rice, property in Larimer Township, $299,000.
John Barichivich from Martha A. Boyer, property in Somerset Township, $165,000.
Kordell Michael Todd Hauger from Janet L. Griffith by POA, property in Somerset Borough, $92,500.
William Shroyer from Picking Company, property in Conemaugh Township, $372,000.
William Shroyer from Eduventure, property in Conemaugh Township, $228,000.
Lawrence P. Pantuso from Christopher B. Bonfill, property in Jefferson Township, $129,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.