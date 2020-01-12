The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
James R. Gibson from David Papcunik, property in Adams Township, $27,500.
Katelyn McRandal from Conrad C. Dalton III, property in Westmont Borough, $120,000.
Joshua J. Croyle from Nicholas S. Constantino Jr., property in Richland Township, $195,000.
John Noonan from Frank H. Sanders, property in Reade Township, $10,000.
Steve Clegg from Donna K. Hancock, property in Reade Township, $108,500.
Paul S. Rossman from Paulo C. Neto, property in Cresson Township, $352,000.
Loretta Myers from Charles J. Rametta, property in Westmont Borough, $84,900.
Anthony Berkebile from Barry Harbart, property in Westmont Borough, $255,000.
Lexicon Government Services LLC from Robert W. Koval, property in Portage Township, $84,240.
Bruce R. Valari from Lexicon Government Services LLC, property in Portage Township, $84,240.
Jonathan R. Leckey from Charlotte E. McConn, property in Richland Township, $80,000.
Elizabeth A. Waite from Robert J. Krull, property in Cassandra Borough, $46,500.
James O. Briggs from Paul S. Rossman Jr., property in Sankertown Borough, $170,000.
Kevin J. Smithmyer from Mary K. Paronish, property in
Clearfield Township, $70,000.
Kevin J. Luke from Robert F. Salimbene, property in Gallitzin Township, $40,000.
Joseph J. Hershberger from William O. Byler, property in Barr Township, $123,000.
Daniel L. Tomak from Judy R. Benford, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ferndale Borough, $58,000.
John J. Bonatesta II from Dennis Marshall Sr., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $30,000.
BW Rental Properties LLC from Saxon Asset Securities Trust, by trustee, by attorney-in-fact, property in Geistown Borough, $36,580.
Michael Koehle from David M. Champe, by agent, property in East Carroll Township, $280,000.
Michael C. Dorbritz from Charles V. Walling, property in White Township, $126,000.
Somerset County
Earl Brew from Zubek Inc., property in Stonycreek Township, $87,000.
Shroyer Real Estate from Philip J. Cotchen, property in Conemaugh Township, $35,000.
Hillary Singer from Eugene S. Thomas Trust, property in Paint Township, $130,000.
Mark W. Robinson from Raymond L. Kolinski Jr., property in Boswell Borough, $12,625.
Brenda Scott Sell from Sabrina Porter, by sheriff, property in Jenner Township, $53,722.50.
Ryan Jeffrey Yost from George B. Bush Estate, property in Paint Township, $191,000.
Kevin M. Ott from Pauline A, Patsy Estate, property in Paint Borough, $32,500.
Chad Stoops from Delores Jean Chicarell Estate, property in Paint Township, $45,500.
Michael Hair from Frank J. Stark, property in Addison Township, $430,000.
Robert W. Euen from Melvin W. Blough, property in Conemaugh Township, $100,000.
Paul E. Miller from Lester A. Brunell, property in Somerset Borough, $98,000.
Lawrence Zhen Le Zhang Revocable Trust from PTV II, property in Elk Lick Township, $1,380,000.
Daniel L. Weimer from Lawrence A. Hartman, property in Shade Township, $24,000.
Paul Zurick from Donald E. Kruse, property in Confluence Borough, $75,000.
J. Reed Pirain from Susan M. Burger, property in Middlecreek Township, $191,451.
Christopher T. Schiffhauer from Mark J. Czekaj, property in Jefferson Township, $330,000.
Jeremy Sotosky from Matthew R. Sotosky, property in Conemaugh Township, $170,000.
Louis A. Divers from Seven Springs Mountain Resort, property in Jefferson Township, $200,000.
Jeremy T. Weidner from Dorothy Groft, property in Allegheny Township, $85,000.
SRW Investments from Cotton Creek Marcellus Partners, property in Addison Township, $353,162.41.
SRW Investments from Cotton Creek Marcellus Partners, property in Addison Township, $341,958.72.
Stephen M. Slatcoff from William Bridgewater, property in Paint Township, $30,000.
