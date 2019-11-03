The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Nathan T. Shilcosky from Terry G. Walsh, property in Croyle Township, $190,000.
Steven D. Lidwell from Catherine Howick, property in White Township, $17,000.
Jared M. McCleester from Joseph F. Sefchick, property in East Taylor Township, $35,500.
Balog Family Revocable Trust from Randoph C. Karpen, property in Richland Township, $149,000.
Richard A. Caron from John B. Lovette III, property in Southmont Borough, $116,000.
Justin L. Dayton from Chad M. Mattis, property in Lower Yoder Township, $155,000.
John B. Lovette III from Lucinda A. Haugh, property in Westmont Borough, $188,750.
Angela M. Osman from Walter Nadolsky, property in Washington Township, $189,500.
Jonathan Rezk from Glendale Corp. and Justin L. Rhodes, property in Chest Township, $11,000.
Blacklick Valley Foundation & Ambulance Service Inc. from Holly A. Reesey, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $12,500.
Brian M. Law from Robert T. Brownlee, property in Westmont Borough, $94,900.
Karen Jasper from Debra D. Redfern, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $11,000.
David Beas Jr. from Dwight G. Diehl, property in Dale Borough, $35,000.
Michael D. Merriman from Jeremy B. Kissel, property in Stonycreek Township, $89,000.
Jason Winter from Mark A. Jackson, property in Chest Township, $20,000.
April Roles from Joshua Fyock, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $10,000.
Jonathan D. Welchko from Michael R. Hoover, property in Patton Borough, $30,000.
Matthew Fetsko from Barry P. Weakland, property in Hastings Borough, $50,000.
Nathan Miller from Gerald R. Jackson, property in Munster Township, $65,000.
Samia S. Amin from Marion L. Bruce, property in Southmont Borough, $69,150.
Michael S. Sabo from Bruce W. Weston, property in Croyle Township, $42,500.
Lucas J. Farabaugh from Eric M. Long, property in Ebensburg Borough, $169,900.
Robert Carney from Nancy S. Orms, by agent, property in Southmont Borough, $75,000.
Ronald N. Rhoades from Dwight E. Hagens, property in Blacklick Township, $35,000.
William B. Ruffing from Martina Sanderson, property in South Fork Borough, $27,900.
Michael S. Eppley from Herbert R. Partsch Jr., property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $25,000.
Frank D. Nies III from Jane W. Moyer, by agent, by attorney-in-fact, property in Upper Yoder Township, $155,000.
Thomas Schaults from Bernadette Smith, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $11,000.
Emran Jafree from Nancy L. Mishler, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $32,000.
Michael J. Mathews from Alicia M. Gaudlip, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $34,000.
Daniel Boring from Patricia A. Ward, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $42,900.
Dennis D. Frketich Sr. from Robert G. Gee, property in Chest Township, $16,000.
Richard A. Beard from Richard J. Harp, property in Elder Township, $34,900.
Joseph Polisky from Thomas C. Anderson, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $33,000.
Jennifer Kane from Phyllis J. Karshin, property in Southmont Borough, $85,000.
Walter J. Kleinmeyer from Yvonne F. Adams, property in Ferndale Borough, $27,400.
Douglas L. Stratton from Howard I. Forman, property in Southmont Borough, $416,000.
Stephen C. Davis from Nathan T. Shilcosky, property in Summerhill Borough, $135,000.
Douglas S. Barley from Lois M. Fertrick, property in Jackson Township, $35,000.
Thomas S. Hunter from Timothy C. Leventry, property in Richland Township, $160,000.
Michael Marovich from Jacob J. Lake, property in Westmont Borough, $183,500.
Jesse W. Keith from Michael E. Schettini, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $50,000.
Christopher A. Willinsky from William Willinsky, property in Portage Township, $150,000.
Shawn D. Cole from Emerald Estates Inc., property in Cambria Township, $63,000.
Kimberly A. Simasek from Reginald A. Kohan, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $60,000.
Bryce Boucher from Marc Abrams, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $30,000.
Christine S. Scholl from James E. Wachs, property in Upper Yoder Township, $83,900.
Mark Irwin from Robert R. McIver, property in Richland Township, $242,900.
Jordan R. Forst from Dolores Tomaselli, by attorney-in-fact, property in Portage Borough, $30,000.
Samantha L. Charles from Gerald E. Knapp Jr., property in Jackson Township, $89,900.
Sarah K. Deshane from David Delasko, property in Richland Township, $119,360.
Reginald A. Kohan from David P. Zona, property in Southmont Borough, $79,900.
Tyler J .Watt from Jamie G. Blake, property in Hastings Borough, $89,900.
Harish M. Janan from Citrona Homes LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $30,000.
Matthew W. Schmouder from James R. Marsh, property in Richland Township, $310,900.
Melinda A. Deyarmin from Marjorie E. Steele, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $32,500.
Ian R. McClelland from Lois I. Chapman, property in Summerhill Township, $140,000.
Christine S. Scholl from Joseph M. Deyulis, property in Southmont Borough, $45,000.
Keith A. Orris from Donald R. Troxel, property in Portage Borough, $78,500.
Jason J. Wildenstein from J. Jerome Petro, property in Westmont Borough, $289,500.
South Fork Volunteer Fire Company from Joanne Waddell, property in South Fork Borough, $34,000.
Jeffrey W. Morgan from Timothy M. Hammel, property in East Carroll Township, $19,500.
Mr. Pizza Pizzeria Inc. from Gasper A. Persio Sr., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $13,121.69.
Timothy S. Sidor from Boyd A. Wingard, property in Ferndale Borough, $77,000.
Amanda J. Baker from Edna M. Cicero, property in Cambria Township, $76,000.
Nelle Y. Kigembe from Charles E. Hochstein Sr., property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $26,000.
Fred Rulison Jr. from Marvin Haselrig, property in Johnstown’s 12th Ward, $31,900.
John W. Reed IV from Joseph J. Kesslak, property in Upper Yoder Township, $395,000.
D. Double Factorial LLC from Kevin J. Rozich, property in Upper Yoder Township, $550,000.
Paul Durbin from Karl G. Hursey, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $23,000.
David A. Passmore from Ryan Bixby, property in Lower Yoder Township, $58,500.
Cody D. Kleinsmith from Donna J. Reincke, property in West Taylor Township, $134,000.
Somerset County
Jeremy Sotosky from Matthew R. Sotosky, property in Conemaugh Township, $125,000.
Oleg Z. Kis from Lee M. Gordon, property in Somerset Borough, $15,000.
Ronald E. Keister Jr. from Claradale Farms, property in Greenville Township, $480,000.
Marissa N. Mostoller from Jesse E. Brant, property in Somerset Borough, $89,000.
Michael C. Tuck from Claradale Farms, property in Greenville Township, $210,000.
Harvey J. Hershberger from Gary W. Howatineck, property in Middlecreek Township, $177,000.
James R. Noble Trust from Barbara J. Farkosh, property in Somerset Borough, $137,500.
Rachel A. Kimmel from Sharyn C. Maust, property in Summit Township, $30,000.
Holly L. Purbaugh from Floyd R. Miller Estate, property in Somerset Township, $135,000.
Gary S. Rose from Somerset Trust Co., property in Somerset Township, $28,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.