The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
John R. Macchioni from Inter Power Ahlcon Partners LP, property in Cambria Township, $30,000.
TJGC Properties from Yellow Rose Investments, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $18,300.
Dana Mark Rager from Jessie Louise Rager, property in Richland Township, $84,162.40.
Noah L. Miller from Shirley A. McCombie, property in Barr Township, $160,000.
Courtney Leigh Becher from Martin P. Finklestine, property in Gallitzin-Tunnelhill Boroughs, $425,000.
Kenneth A. Mesko from Kenneth Mesko, property in Stonycreek Township, $75,000.
Brandon Workman from Randolph Jackson, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $28,000.
Donna Kuhn from Michael L. Shroyer, property in Richland Township, $105,000.
Ronald A. Shuty from Floyd Eckenrode, property in Munster Township, $13,686.
Theodore J. Vrabel from Grace L. Grumbling Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Upper Yoder Township, $165,000.
Amy T. Zimmerman from Kaitlyn E. Lemaster, property in Gallitzin Borough, $70,000.
Kathryn McCombie from Constance L. Augustine, by attorney-in-fact, property in Barr Township, $140,000.
Derek J. Civis from Donald Civis, property in Richland Township, $200,000.
Thomas S. Crum from Beth A. Bisick, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $25,000.
Joseph E. Stoll from Lisa F. Altemus, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $12,500.
Erica B. Wojnarowski from Jeffrey F. Dipaolo, property in White Township, $22,000.
Bonnie Sanford from Danielle L. Zierer, property in Richland Township, $67,500.
Alexander Robert Fischer from Patricia A. Oldrati, property in Stonycreek Township, $170,000.
Robert T. Miller from Renee L. Scott, property in Cresson Township, $239,042.41.
Deborah A. Homan from David Trotz, property in Richland Township, $46,000.
Satiir Stevenson from MM & JM LP, property in Westmont Borough, $82,240.
Shawn C. Fyock from Bryan G. Chumbley, property in Adams Township, $92,500.
Complete Vapors LLC from Mary Jane Phillips, property in Scalp Level Borough, $60,393.
Andrew J. Koval from Lisa M. Wagner, property in Upper Yoder Township, $77,500.
Chase Thomas Kiser from Jeremy B. Kissel, property in Richland Township, $157,000.
Leewood Properties LLC from GWI Properties LLC, property in Ebensburg Borough, $96,500.
Equilty Trust Co. Custodian FBO from Robert Kent McClain, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $15,000.
Equlity Trust Co. Custodian FBO from George A. Wiley, property in Upper Yoder Township, $27,000.
Justin J. Serre from Gemar Limited Partnership, property in Adams Township, $75,000.
United Investment LLC from Madeline M. Deforte, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $34,500.
Bailey D. Kerch from Kevin P. Phillips, property in Cresson Township, $170,000.
Michael Tedesco from Cynthia B. Mullen, property in Westmont Borough, $220,000.
Ronald P. Hudec from Gold Mountains LLC, property in Richland Township, $103,000.
AZM Consulting LLC from Gold Mountains LLC, property in Southmont Borough, $22,000.
Joseph Divittorio from Merle R. Gates, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $14,500.
Hope Sipe from John A. Modis, property in Richland Township, $66,000.
Norman Myers Sr. from Margaret T. Frank, property in Sankertown Borough, $75,000.
Christopher H. Reilly from Brett A. Rath, property in Cresson Township, $195,000.
Andrea Petrunak from William J. Young, property in Cambria Township, $82,000.
Aryel McNulty from Cynthia A. Komar Grose, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $24,000.
Casey A. Littlefield from Kelly A. Holdsworth, property in Ferndale Borough, $30,000.
Marcia Smith from Raymond J. Caravan, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $14,900.
Barbara Ann Hunter from Harry L. Strick Jr., property in Richland Township, $48,000.
Annmarie Bender from Parrish R. Varnish, property in Westmont Borough, $45,000.
Eric W. Gephart from Michael W. Coy Sr., property in East Conemaugh Borough, $23,000.
Jennifer E. Byers from Arthur H. Byers, property in Croyle Township, $80,000.
NCI South Fork DG LLC from Summerhill DPP LLC, property in Croyle Township, $1,516,147.31.
Clair Morton Weakland Jr. from Jason D. Bartlebaugh, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $43,500.
Christine F. Osborne from Barbara King, property in Chest Township, $183,000.
Timothy Jumper from Raymond C. Archihofsky, property in Cresson Borough, $47,000.
Randy S. Wright from Donna F. Wright, property in Croyle Township, $60,000.
JP Dodson LLC from JBB Properties Inc., property in Ebensburg Borough, $125,000.
Cove Holdings LLC from McMullen Properties LLC, property in Adams Township, $94,000.
Leanne Zdravecky from Jamie R. Collins, property in Westmont Borough, $155,000.
JGVJ Johnstown LLC from Drew Volocko, property in Johnstown’s 10th Ward, $43,750.
Mary A. Foust from Joseph John Topper, property in Lower Yoder Township, $63,000.
Micah A. Smith from Mark Conway, property in Sankertown Borough, $120,000.
William H. Burkert from Karl K. Kerr, property in Lower Yoder Township, $63,000.
Calvin L. Sheppard Jr. from Christian Missionary Alliance Church Portage PA, property in Portage Township, $13,000.
Somerset County
James Rauch from William Miller, property in Greenville Township, $15,000.
Christina Lehman from June M. Nagy Estate, property in Windber Borough, $62,400.
Brenda K. Kibler from Richard G. Deist, property in Summit Township, $174,000.
RGB Electric from Monica R. Domonkos, property in Windber Borough, $235,000.
Beth L. Heerdt from George R. McCollum, property in Middlecreek Township, $625,000.
Shelby Nicholson from Joseph Nicholson Estate, property in Confluence Borough, $26,000.
Bryan E. Seibel from Aspen Family Ltd. Partnership, property in Middlecreek Township, $350,000.
Peter Basofin from Flamingo Properties, property in Jefferson Township, $405,000.
Cody L. Kiser from David W. Slade, property in Stonycreek Township, $194,000.
Karen L. Samole from Herbert Lamberson Trust, property in Quemahoning Township, $20,700.
Dale M. Dohanich Jr. from Mary Ann Schmitt, property in Middlecreek Township, $135,000.
John Labuda from Albert A. Beltz Jr., property in Shade Township, $14,000.
Andrew J. Byer from Debra S. Brotemarkle, property in Conemaugh Township, $230,000.
Stacey A. Kamler from Susan M. Iagulli, property in Paint Borough, $57,900.
Cody A. Brant from William J. Schmalz, property in Conemaugh Township, $105,000.
Alexis M. Olson from Barbara J. Cochrane, property in Summit Township, $160,000.
Matthew J. Lanz from Scott A. Feldman, property in Middlecreek Township, $320,000.
Thomas Lawry from Logan R. Almasy, property in Jefferson Township, $212,000.
Three Seasons Community, property in Larry R. Gindlesperger Estate, $60,000.
Moelan from Edward B. Sipe Estate, property in Milford Township, $160,000.
Jason Dillon from David L. Staffen II, property in Jefferson Township, $380,000.
Keith A. Kienzle from Steve Yonish, property in Ogle Township, $140,000.
Sheryl Langlois from William Bradley Hawk, property in Jefferson Township, $298,000.
Jessica Lynn Hixson from Agnes Mimna Estate, property in Somerset Township, $123,000.
Bradley James Shetler Jr. from Michael P. Yoder, property in Conemaugh Township, $115,000.
Timothy E. Moeberg from Jeffrey A. Scott, property in Jefferson Township, $172,000.
Mark A. Casciola from Snowfield Partners, property in Jefferson Township, $176,500.
Abbey Elizabeth Miller from Robert R. Rubright Jr., property in Jefferson Township, $101,525.
Quality Life Homes from Juanita H. Weimer Estate, property in Black Township, $35,000.
Mary Jane Bonser from Joseph A. Morocco, property in Stonycreek Township, $40,000.
Timothy M. O’Malley from Dana A. Yealy, property in Jefferson Township, $359,000.
Amanda Christine Selden from Timothy M. O’Malley, property in Jefferson Township, $165,000.
Shawn Jacob Gregory from Alice L. Lebda, property in Jefferson Township, $54,027.
Boyer’s Pond from Shekinah Fellowship Inc., property in Stonycreek Township, $309,396.
Devin S. Felker from William C. Hutzel, property in Salisbury Borough, $158,000.
Eric Petroski from David E. Walker, property in Somerset Township, $75,000.
Oscar B. Perez from Gus Group, property in Somerset Borough, $90,000.
William Barnett from Larry W. Williams, property in Jenner Township, $60,000.
Olivia F. Loring from Wesley M. Reel, property in Rockwood Borough, $74,200.
William E. Smeal from Mary Ann Muchesko, property in Paint Township, $15,000.
Robert David McGann from Gil D. Ziv, property in Jefferson Township, $255,500.
Gregory L. Martin from James P. Mason, property in Middlecreek Township, $300,000.
Gregory A. Dadura Jr. from James J. Lapinsky Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $52,000.
John S. Gnesda from Towd Point Mortgage Trust, property in Quemahoning Township, $10,200.
Jeremy M. Kordell from Mark D. Simko, property in Conemaugh Township, $20,000.
Daniel M. Flynn from Heather Schmidt Bresnahan, property in Jefferson Township, $239,000.
Crystal L. Smith from June A. Palmer Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $62,950.
David J. Garraux from Hidden Valley Development Group, property in Jefferson Township, $299,000.
Floyd Turbo Enterprises from Agostina Group, property in Confluence Borough, $80,800.
Jason R. Miller from Matthew Wingard, property in Conemaugh Township, $154,500.
985 Rentals from Brian Donia, property in Somerset Township, $100,000.
Bonnie Mather Katilius from Joseph P. Tassone Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $154,000.
Brandon L. Snyder from Eleanor D. Mitchell Estate, property in Somerset Township, $40,000.
Wallace F. Miller from Judith Lynn Howard, property in Jefferson Township, $88,000.
Coastal Blue Somerset I from Theodore L. Curran, property in Middlecreek Township, $280,000.
Jeffrey C. Shuster from Joseph Pallo, property in Paint Township, $30,000.
Amy Jo Hammer from Craig A. Sipe, property in Central City Borough, $25,500.
Joseph Frederick Verscharen from Jenna L. Hoover, property in Indian Lake Borough, $50,000.
Travis W. Kane from Anna Jean Maxwell Estate, property in Shade Township, $29,000.
Baker Family Joint Trust from Gregory J. Tomko, property in Jefferson Township, $120,000.
