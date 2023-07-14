The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Margaret E. Dallape from William G. Wilson, property in Richland Township, $220,000.
Vision Partying LLC from Edward J. Hill, property in Portage Borough, $165,000.
Melissa Ann Lewis from Jody L. Young, property in Blacklick Township, $55,000.
Timothy Kakabar from Colt A. McKelvey, property in Adams Township, $90,000.
Scott Avenue Trust 1431 from Jody M. Stem, property in Stonycreek Township, $22,000.
Zachary Timko from Diosdado A. Santiago, property in Richland Township, $425,000.
Slagle Street Trust 754 from Anthony Robert Tomaselli, property in Stonycreek Township, $10,000.
Illig Investment Group LLC from Eleanor R. Benko Trust, by trustee, property in Ebensburg Borough, $175,000.
Illig Investment Group LLC from Eleanor R. Banko Trust, by trustee, property in Ebensburg Borough, $975,000.
Bonnie R. Wooley from Richard William Skiles, property in Richland Township, $150,000.
Jason Gdula from Colt A. McKelvey, property in Adams Township, $160,000.
Lorin A. Croce from Carol L. Myers, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $107,500.
Chris Previte from Watkins Glen Properties Inc., property in Richland Township, $115,000.
Gary D. Tolar from Joann R. Bodenschatz, by attorney-in-fact, property in Summerhill Borough, $140,000.
Cody T. Fetterman from Luke E. Frear, property in Westmont Borough, $122,000.
Gustave Andrew Gabrielson from Richard Ferrance, property in Barr Township, $115,000.
Ldsmain LLC from Shirley Ambrosia, property in Johnstown City, $250,000.
Kyle E. Cunningham from Scott A. Cronauer, property in Carrolltown Borough, $190,000.
Eugene F. Tiracave from Cascade Funding Mortgage Trusty HB8, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ebensburg Borough, $41,500.
Jayson Miller from Steve J. Palov, property in Lorain Borough, $30,000.
Derek Laney from Nanty Glo Church of the Brethren, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $45,000.
Corbin Charles Nulton from Michael Tatarko, property in Richland Township, $455,000.
Adam Scott from Patrick R. Schumacher, property in Johnstown City, $40,000.
Christopher Michael Arnold from Michael J. Rovida, property in Westmont Borough, $140,00.
CPX Capital LLC from Rager Realty LLC, property in Johnstown City, $85,000.
John M. Kamzik from Jean Fyock, property in Richland Township, $222,500.
Chad A. Rudnik from Brockway Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Adams Township, $70,000.
Alma S. Williams Garcia from Tiffany D. Salgado Blue, property in Southmont Borough, $179,900.
Brenda M. Conjelko from Mary Ann Brutts, by attorney-in-fact, property in Scalp Level Borough, $175,000.
Grant Bradley from Thomas Luther, property in White Township, $10,000.
Joelle C. Hadix from Bunz & G Realty LLC, property in Johnstown City, $250,000.
Cary D. Ward from Joshua Russell Stoner, property in Jackson Township, $220,000.
Kandace M. Long from Evan R. Melikant, property in Cambria Township, $140,000.
Ronald A. Neville III from Watkins Glen Properties Inc., property in Adams Township, $104,000.
421 Donruth Lane LLC from Shannan L. Kester, property in East Taylor Township, $37,900.
Kevin W. Kuhn from Jackie A. Lamar, property in Portage Township, $75,000.
Matthew G. Braddy from R. Mark Farabaugh, property in Carrolltown Borough, $115,000.
William L. Weakland from Theresa M. Pramuk, property in Washington Township, $25,000.
Matthew W. Benedict from Joseph J. Dziki Jr., property in Westmont Borough, $100,000.
Kathryn F. Spaid from Betty Lou Jakell, property in Johnstown City, $35,000.
Jill Renee Pulici from Patricia M. Pyne, property in Johnstown City, $34,600.
Keuana Hiner from Steven E. Paulson, property in South Fork Borough, $65,000.
Alex J. Lingafelt from Jacob M. Yarnish, property in Lilly Borough, $110,000.
James F. Milko Jr. from Michael S. Shutty, property in Susquehanna Township, $31,000.
Jacob M. Yarnish from David C. Beck, property in Lilly Borough, $150,000.
Nelson Family Enterprises LLC from Johnstown Industrial Development Corp., property in Richland Township, $126,350.
Daron D. Frankofsky from Luke Fragello, property in Johnstown City, $84,900.
Ryan Walker from Darold G. Duncan, property in Lower Yoder Township, $100,000.
Kimberly A. Lang from Michael J. Breckon, property in Richland Township, $241,100.
Kenneth Robert Sass from Lynn Hadden, property in Elder Township, $40,000.
Christian A. Kerstetter from Emerald Estates Inc., property in Cambria Township, $130,000.
Something Sweet Hastings LLC from Ruth M. Solnosky, property in Hastings Borough, $105,000.
Molly Smithmyer from Sebastian G. Carnicella, property in Clearfield Township, $150,000.
Christopher A. Jones from Samuel C. Fogal, property in White Township, $22,000.
Colin M. Casale from Daniel R. Johnson, property in Munster Township, $158,000.
Alex Trevorrow from Pro Mark Inc., property in Westmont Borough, $145,000.
Mitchell Joseph Hoffman from Mary Efron, property in Geistown Borough, $172,400.
Karcher Property Management LLC from Richard Scott Stoker, property in Ferndale Borough, $40,000.
Stephen R. Imler from Russell Asher, property in Richland Township, $186,000.
Raymond Michael Behe Jr. from Teresa Salvetti Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Portage Borough, $130,000.
Michael A. Fiffick from Stephen A. Horvath, property in Adams Township, $55,000.
James Mascuch Jr. from Shirley J. Fabina, property in Johnstown Borough, $25,000.
Robert A. Bono from Emerald Estates Inc., property in Cambria Township, $30,000.
Angela R. Moore from Brian J. Garman Jr., property in Adams Township, $155,000.
Brian J. Garman Jr. from Jason S. Hasse, property in Summerhill Borough, $127,000.
Bryant X. Onkst from Nicholas F. Cassisi, property in Washington Township, $34,000.
Tracy West from Julie A. Della, property in Cresson Township, $36,000.
Bryan D. Cordell from Jacinta M. Sell, property in East Carroll Township, $202,000.
Faith Richey from Knew Land LLC, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $20,000.
Raymond Charles Bernecky from Edna P. Strayer, property in Adams Township, $65,000.
Experience Johnstown LLC from Johnstown Business District Development Corp., property in Johnstown City, $18,000.
Brian M. Morconi from Margie A. Anderson, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $15,000.
Robert Barmoy from James D. Engelbrecht, property in Richland Township, $60,000.
Johnstown PA Propco LLC from Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries Inc., property in Upper Yoder Township, $2,000,000.
Build A. Score LLC from James L. Volocko, property in Johnstown City, $15,000.
James Butts from Kreig Toney, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown City, $14,780.
Ricky A. Olsick from Lawrence A. Sanker Jr., property in Cresson Borough, $51,850.
Green Energy Ventures LLC from National Salvage & Service Corp., property in Cambria Township, $550,000.
Kathryn J. Jordan from Mitchell T. Custer, property in Upper Yoder Township, $92,777.
James D. Dixon from Dennis A. Storm, property in Clearfield Township, $35,000.
Adam John Rucosky from Joseph Charles Lombardo, property in Johnstown City, $34,700.
Somerset County
Kellie McKevitt from Sally Leasure/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Jefferson Township, $16,069.60.
Kellie McKevitt from John Radvansky/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Jefferson Township, $10,472.80.
Chelsea Lynn Primel from Chad Stopps, property in Paint Township, $87,500.
Ryan M. Christoff from Adam D. Tune, property in Middlecreek Township, $530,000.
George E. Lasure Jr. from Catherine E. Lasure Estate, property in Shade Township, $120,000.
Hay Rentals LLC from Dan L. Suder, property in Berlin Borough, $270,000.
Walter E. Beal from William C. Thomas, property in Summit Township, $24,804.
Maple Ridge Camp LLC from Sugar Maple LLC, property in Northampton Township, $150,000.
Bethany Somerset United Methodist Church from Western PA Annual Conference, property in Jefferson Township, $46,097.
Dennis Ross from Mary A. Russell, property in Central City Borough, $24,000.
Dylan Romesburg from Somerset Trust Co., property in Somerset Township, $15,500.
Fourth Gear LLC from Emma J. Trevorrow, property in Jenner Township, $375,000.
Frederick R. Moyer from Fred R. Moyer, property in Conemaugh Township, $122,500.
Jason Parks from Adrienne K. Knopsnyder, property in Somerset Borough, $179,000.
Daryl A. Maust from Kevin D. Kretchman, property in Elk Lick Township, $30,000.
Lester Keller from Andrea J. Weimer, property in Somerset Borough, $180,000.
Jason M. Werner from Joyce Elaine Miller Estate, property in Quemahoning Township, $165,000.
Joshua P. Sendek from Jonna Noel Caputa Emerick, property in Paint Borough, $80,000.
Fuschino Home Rentals LLC from William C. Shaffer, property in Windber Borough, $25,000.
Gary L. Smith from Melissa A. Schrock, property in Somerset Borough, $120,000.
Daniel Dudas from Frank M. Popovich, property in Shade Township, $56,000.
493Relief LLC from Addiction Powersports Inc., property in Conemaugh Township, $45,000.
Shameka Campbell from William G. Layton Sr., property in Conemaugh Township, $135,100.
Justin Harris from Mary L. Kociban Estate, property in Windber Borough, $75,000.
Melissa M. Meyers from Greg L. Knupp Jr., property in Jenner Township, $190,000.
Heather R. Robison from Brandon L. Walters, property in Somerset Borough, $65,000.
Larry R. Schrock from Todd R. Schrock, property in Allegheny Township, $200,000.
Naomi Wilson from Colton Joseph Stahl, property in Conemaugh Township, $150,300.
Nathan P. Tressler from Lester R. Trent Estate, property in North Centerville Borough, $20,000.
Daniel Joseph Caro from Marlin G. Ott, by POA, property in Indian Lake Borough, $600,000.
Taylor Foltz from Jon A. Wahl, property in Somerset Borough, $150,000.
Tony E. Babbie from Maple City Real Estate LLC, property in Greenville Township, $35,000.
Esther McGinnis from Main Street Holdings, property in Jenner Township, $330,000.
Wesley Chapel Rockwood Un. from Western PA Annual Conference, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $65,773.
289 Sioux Path LLC from Gott Family Trust, property in Indian Lake Borough, $1,185,000.
Stephen P. Johnson from Joyce Eileen Snyder Estate, property in Black Township, $300,000.
Malcom M. Crittenden from Janum Management LLC, property in Paint Township, $52,900.
Zachary D. Helsley from Aditya Hendrani, property in Somerset Borough, $224,900.
Rocky Nut LLC from J. David Cepicka, property in Middlecreek Township, $490,000.
Robert P. Myers from Ronald E. Mostoller Jr., property in Jefferson Township, $60,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.