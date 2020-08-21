The following are real estate transactions for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
JKBW Property Management LLC from Joseph J. Weber Jr., property in Munster Township, $12,500.
Krislyn Boyles from Stephen W. Mitchell II, property in Gallitzin Borough, $49,000.
Rebecca L. Deist from Property Development LLC, property in Lower Yoder Township, $84,500.
Amber Foster from Mary Ann Lambrinos, property in Upper Yoder Township, $71,000.
Alexis J. Davis from Tyler A. Mummert, property in Stonycreek Township, $104,900.
Davis Mueller from James F. Lynch, property in Sankertown Borough, $32,500.
Robin Kelin from Daniel G. Albright, property in Hastings Borough, $26,000.
Barn Hollow Ranch LLC from Jacqueline A. Felix, property in Adams Township, $450,000.
Anthony L. Scarton Jr. from Richard C. Frazer, property in Portage Township, $42,000.
Glenn J. Frank from Matt Jon Crusinberry, property in Lilly Borough, $135,000.
Kevin L. Wilson from April S. Smith, property in Adams Township, $191,000.
Rajnikant M. Patel from Pavelko Family Trust by trustee, property in Westmont Borough, $95,000.
Matthew Martinek from Eric L. Knopsnyder, property in Southmont Borough, $145,000.
Danko Group LLC from Michael A. Verno, property in Geistown Borough, $75,000.
Rita L. King from Jeffrey A. Kozen, property in Portage Township, $37,500.
William Helsel from Bryon Lee Stanek, property in Chest Township, $100,000.
John J. Weiland III from Regis C. Sherry by Exrx, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $25,000.
Steve Fedorko from Elizabeth Enderline, property in Portage Township, $31,000.
Glenda M. Cornelius from Lawrence J. Przybys by Exrx, property in Lilly Borough, $45,000.
James M. Grandas from Douglas A. Gawel, property in Richland Township, $129,000.
Christopher R. Kabo from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Ebensburg Borough, $36,624.
Andrew J. Restivo from Lori C. Cafeo, property in Richland Township, $95,000.
Rayford J. Hardwick from Douglas M. Butts, property in Franklin Borough, $32,500.
Seymour Business Holdings Inc. from Appalachian Youth Services Inc., property in Ebensburg Borough, $150,000.
Steven James Wilshire from Astro Storage LLC, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $28,000.
Colvin Corp. from Louis Kavar III, property in Richland Township, $296,000.
Brandon W. Ringler from Donna F. Wright by Exr., property in Summerhill Township, $150,000.
Carol L. Stoltz from Timothy R. Stoltz, property in Sankertown Borough, $100,000.
Ronald L. Cernetich from Dino J. Rudolph, property in Jackson Township, $74,986.20.
Fred J. Waugh Jr. from David J. Zemlock, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $18,000.
Anthony John Bastardi from Yvonne Elaine Bellina, property in Reade Township, $99,000.
Mary L. Johnston from Earl D. Berkebile III, property in Westmont Borough, $64,900.
Dennis Jordan from Ryan W. Smith, property in $10,000.
Jeffrey Paul Snyder from Hoffmann Properties LLC, property in White Township, $29,500.
Gregory Gallardy from Shawn S. Patton, property in Chest Township, $16,000.
AM Nielsen Properties LLC from Karen I. Gaydis, property in Geistown Township, $80,000.
Robert A. Link from Joseph P. Snyder, property in Chest Township, $13,000.
Jacob D. Stern from Rashaud Hassan, property in Geistown Borough, $117,000.
Somerset County
Delmar A. Diller from Greg L. Knapp, property in Jenner Township, $35,000.
John E. Baltzer Jr. from Roy Hemminger Irrevocable Trust, property in Somerset Borough, $150,000.
Thomas E. Klink from Ruth E. Klink Estate, property in Garrett Borough, $15,000.
Anna N. Flamm from Matthew Broadwater, property in Berlin Borough, $97,000.
Tina Custer from John Eric Maust, property in Somerset Township, $12,500.
Carrie A. Phillips from Riddle Revocable Trust, property in Indian Lake Borough, $11,000.
Matthew L. Liller from Seth Nicholon, property in Elk Lick Township, $140,000.
Moscat Holdings from William D. Topper, property in Stonycreek Township, $310,000.
Brandon Rosenberger from Jennifer D. Poorbaugh, property in Berlin Borough, $103,500.
Donald E. Schrock from Carol S. Miller, property in Summit Township, $20,000.
Tiffany Ann St. Clair from Jeffrey A. Fleegle, property in Boswell Borough, $37,000.
Peter Lucas from William N. Nihoff, property in Paint Borough, $10,500.
Stephen D. Mitchell from Stephen L. Miller, property in Somerset Township, $336,000.
John W. Nelson III from Vincent Cannella Jr., property in Jefferson Township, $157,000.
Michael Harrison from RoseMarie E. Sekerak, property in Windber Borough, $79,000.
Roger L. Miller Sr. from Elwood W. Weyandt/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Paint Township, $138,655.50.
Jennifer D. Poorbaugh from Darlene J. Ritz, property in Somerset Township, $160,000.
James C. Paxton from Ryan Ferre, property in Brothersvalley Township, $234,000.
Brett Hankinson from David Martin, property in Allegheny Township, $34,900.
Holly Montgomery from Mark G. Lenhart, property in Black Township, $110,000.
Benjamin Wright from Janice Stewart, property in Indian Lake Borough, $35,000.
Rolling Vale Farms Inc., from Nicklow’s Tree Field, property in Addison Township, $475,000.
William P. Morgan Jr. from Megan E. Miller, property in Jefferson Township, $140,000.
Kevin E. Shaffer from Jacqueline M. Denner, property in Allegheny Township, $114,000.
