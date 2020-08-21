Home prices climb to record in pandemic as buyers seek space

FILE - In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, a sold sign sits in front of a house in Brighton, N.Y. The coronavirus pandemic helped shape the housing market by influencing everything from the direction of mortgage rates to the inventory of homes on the market to the types of homes in demand and the desired locations.

 Ted Shaffrey

The following are real estate transactions for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

JKBW Property Management LLC from Joseph J. Weber Jr., property in Munster Township, $12,500.

Krislyn Boyles from Stephen W. Mitchell II, property in Gallitzin Borough, $49,000.

Rebecca L. Deist from Property Development LLC, property in Lower Yoder Township, $84,500.

Amber Foster from Mary Ann Lambrinos, property in Upper Yoder Township, $71,000.

Alexis J. Davis from Tyler A. Mummert, property in Stonycreek Township, $104,900.

Davis Mueller from James F. Lynch, property in Sankertown Borough, $32,500.

Robin Kelin from Daniel G. Albright, property in Hastings Borough, $26,000.

Barn Hollow Ranch LLC from Jacqueline A. Felix, property in Adams Township, $450,000.

Anthony L. Scarton Jr. from Richard C. Frazer, property in Portage Township, $42,000.

Glenn J. Frank from Matt Jon Crusinberry, property in Lilly Borough, $135,000.

Kevin L. Wilson from April S. Smith, property in Adams Township, $191,000.

Rajnikant M. Patel from Pavelko Family Trust by trustee, property in Westmont Borough, $95,000.

Matthew Martinek from Eric L. Knopsnyder, property in Southmont Borough, $145,000.

Danko Group LLC from Michael A. Verno, property in Geistown Borough, $75,000.

Rita L. King from Jeffrey A. Kozen, property in Portage Township, $37,500.

William Helsel from Bryon Lee Stanek, property in Chest Township, $100,000.

John J. Weiland III from Regis C. Sherry by Exrx, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $25,000.

Steve Fedorko from Elizabeth Enderline, property in Portage Township, $31,000.

Glenda M. Cornelius from Lawrence J. Przybys by Exrx, property in Lilly Borough, $45,000.

James M. Grandas from Douglas A. Gawel, property in Richland Township, $129,000.

Christopher R. Kabo from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Ebensburg Borough, $36,624.

Andrew J. Restivo from Lori C. Cafeo, property in Richland Township, $95,000.

Rayford J. Hardwick from Douglas M. Butts, property in Franklin Borough, $32,500.

Seymour Business Holdings Inc. from Appalachian Youth Services Inc., property in Ebensburg Borough, $150,000.

Steven James Wilshire from Astro Storage LLC, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $28,000.

Colvin Corp. from Louis Kavar III, property in Richland Township, $296,000.

Brandon W. Ringler from Donna F. Wright by Exr., property in Summerhill Township, $150,000.

Carol L. Stoltz from Timothy R. Stoltz, property in Sankertown Borough, $100,000.

Ronald L. Cernetich from Dino J. Rudolph, property in Jackson Township, $74,986.20.

Fred J. Waugh Jr. from David J. Zemlock, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $18,000.

Anthony John Bastardi from Yvonne Elaine Bellina, property in Reade Township, $99,000.

Mary L. Johnston from Earl D. Berkebile III, property in Westmont Borough, $64,900.

Dennis Jordan from Ryan W. Smith, property in $10,000.

Jeffrey Paul Snyder from Hoffmann Properties LLC, property in White Township, $29,500.

Gregory Gallardy from Shawn S. Patton, property in Chest Township, $16,000.

AM Nielsen Properties LLC from Karen I. Gaydis, property in Geistown Township, $80,000.

Robert A. Link from Joseph P. Snyder, property in Chest Township, $13,000.

Jacob D. Stern from Rashaud Hassan, property in Geistown Borough, $117,000.

Somerset County

Delmar A. Diller from Greg L. Knapp, property in Jenner Township, $35,000.

John E. Baltzer Jr. from Roy Hemminger Irrevocable Trust, property in Somerset Borough, $150,000.

Thomas E. Klink from Ruth E. Klink Estate, property in Garrett Borough, $15,000.

Anna N. Flamm from Matthew Broadwater, property in Berlin Borough, $97,000.

Tina Custer from John Eric Maust, property in Somerset Township, $12,500.

Carrie A. Phillips from Riddle Revocable Trust, property in Indian Lake Borough, $11,000.

Matthew L. Liller from Seth Nicholon, property in Elk Lick Township, $140,000.

Moscat Holdings from William D. Topper, property in Stonycreek Township, $310,000.

Brandon Rosenberger from Jennifer D. Poorbaugh, property in Berlin Borough, $103,500.

Donald E. Schrock from Carol S. Miller, property in Summit Township, $20,000.

Tiffany Ann St. Clair from Jeffrey A. Fleegle, property in Boswell Borough, $37,000.

Peter Lucas from William N. Nihoff, property in Paint Borough, $10,500.

Stephen D. Mitchell from Stephen L. Miller, property in Somerset Township, $336,000.

John W. Nelson III from Vincent Cannella Jr., property in Jefferson Township, $157,000.

Michael Harrison from RoseMarie E. Sekerak, property in Windber Borough, $79,000.

Roger L. Miller Sr. from Elwood W. Weyandt/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Paint Township, $138,655.50.

Jennifer D. Poorbaugh from Darlene J. Ritz, property in Somerset Township, $160,000.

James C. Paxton from Ryan Ferre, property in Brothersvalley Township, $234,000.

Brett Hankinson from David Martin, property in Allegheny Township, $34,900.

Holly Montgomery from Mark G. Lenhart, property in Black Township, $110,000.

Benjamin Wright from Janice Stewart, property in Indian Lake Borough, $35,000.

Rolling Vale Farms Inc., from Nicklow’s Tree Field, property in Addison Township, $475,000.

William P. Morgan Jr. from Megan E. Miller, property in Jefferson Township, $140,000.

Kevin E. Shaffer from Jacqueline M. Denner, property in Allegheny Township, $114,000.

