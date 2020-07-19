How students will be transported to and from school safely during the COVID-19 pandemic is a concern for many parents, but for Ruben Dutton it’s twofold.
Not only does he send his four children to Greater Johnstown, he’s also a bus monitor for McIlwain School Bus Lines, the district’s transportation contractor.
“It only takes one child to spread the virus on a bus or in a classroom,” Dutton said.
He’s concerned for his own children’s safety.
Dutton supports reopening schools, but said he isn’t sure he feels safe sending his children when classes resume.
At this time, there are still more questions than answers, in his opinion, not only with education but with districts and bus companies continuing to try and reconcile official guidelines with transportation needs.
A major concern for school officials and transportation contractors is Gov. Tom Wolf’s recommendation to seat students riding a bus to one per seat or in every other row.
‘How many runs’?
For the administration at Greater Johnstown that’s a worrisome request, Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
There are a few Johnstown elementary buses that are normally at the maximum capacity of 72 students.
“Hopefully, the federal and state governments will realize that social distancing on a school bus is not practical,” said Timothy McIlwain, president of McIlwain School Bus Lines.
Dutton agrees.
“How many runs are we going to be making?” he said. “It’s going to be hard work, not only for the driver but for the matron.”
Dutton added that it would be “impossible” to split that many students up and still keep the buses on schedule.
He also questioned how multiple runs would work. Would buses travel in tandem or at offset schedules?
If the buses employed the latter option, Dutton said he’d be concerned about the students on the later bus missing breakfast.
‘Precise, accurate system’
Greater Johnstown and the company are still working out the details of the plan.
Matt Mlaker, vice president of Mlaker Transportation, expects ridership to be down because of the virus.
“School transportation is a very precise, accurate system,” Mlaker said. “It’s very effective, also. So if you limit students that ride the bus, it will change the landscape of what we’re all used to.”
Some schools, such as Richland, are encouraging parents to drive their children to school or have students with a driver’s license consider this option to decrease bus ridership and make social distancing efforts easier.
Ashley Bennett, a mother of three in the Westmont Hilltop School District, has no choice but to put her school-aged children on a bus.
“As a family with two working parents, my children will be on the bus,” Bennett said.
Transportation isn’t her main concern.
‘Find the best way’
What Bennett is worried about is whether there will be enough drivers and runs available to allow for the required social distancing.
If Westmont can figure out how to do that, she has “faith it will be OK.”
Bennett also expects the cleaning efforts to be handled appropriately, whether that’s wiping down the entire bus after each run or having it fogged, as Miller Motor Co. and McIlwain are implementing.
Richland and Greater Johnstown purchased the fogging machines for the transportation contractors as a supplemental cleaning method.
All three transportation businesses – Mlaker, Miller and McIlwain – said they will be doing their best to increase sanitation efforts and not only keep the students but their employees safe as well.
Dave Miller, vice president of Miller Motor Co., said a full-sized bus can be cleaned in five minutes using the machines.
He added that it’s been “a crazy year” and he’s going to do as much as possible to provide for social distancing on the buses.
“We are all in this together, trying to find the best way through it,” Miller said.
