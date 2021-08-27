Darin Mauzy sold his home in Knoxville, Tennessee, and left his job with the U.S. Department of Energy so that he could move to the Johnstown area.
He and his wife, Tarah, are from Somerset.
“It’s booming in east Tennessee,” he said. “We had a great existence there, but we both missed home.”
Mauzy, an organizational excellence specialist, studied strategic communication at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, and is certified in Lean Six Sigma manufacturing principles and project management.
Moving to Johnstown was a financial risk, he said. But he’s hoping to secure a job where he can use his skills, so he will be at the Cambria County Job Fair on Sept. 28, he said.
The 24th annual Cambria County Job Fair will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown, Johnstown.
More than 30 companies hoping to find local talent are slated to participate in the fair, though representatives are uncertain whether they’ll be met by many job seekers.
Last year, the county job fair was canceled as the economy was roiled by the pandemic, and while hiring has returned, employers have been met with continued challenges in attracting workers.
”I am very concerned with getting job applicants to the fair,” Johnstown Area Regional Industries Workforce Development director Debra Balog said.
‘We’ve seen a lull’
North American Hoganas, a Sweden-based manufacturer of powdered metals, has been in Johnstown for more than 20 years, Vice President for Human Resources Dave Hamaty said.
“I consider ourselves a premier employer in this area,” he said.
“We’d be inundated with applicants normally, but we’ve seen a lull in some of these positions. I’m not sure if it’s COVID-related. I don’t know if people are less inclined to leave the jobs they have now.”
The manufacturer has about 400 employees across facilities in Johnstown, Somerset, New York and North Carolina.
The company is looking to fill 10 positions – including purchasing coordinator, maintenance manager, metallurgist, human resources generalist and lean coach, Hamaty said.
“It’s always more difficult to find people with specific skill sets, but it’s especially challenging now,” he said.
‘Face-to-face contact’
Cambria and Somerset County CareerLink site administrator Jeff Dick said he’s been encouraged by a recent uptick in CareerLink program traffic at the Cambria County Library.
“We are hoping for a good turnout for the job fair,” he said.
CareerLink training sessions are available during the week prior to the job fair, he said.
Staff will be on hand during the fair to offer guidance to job applicants.
The fair will be following the CDC guidelines: tables will be spaced accordingly and hand-sanitizer and masks will be available for anyone who wants to use them, Balog said.
“That human element, face-to-face contact is missing from doing things online,” she said.
“If you send in a resume, you are just words on a paper. But when you have an opportunity to talk to an employer face-to-face, they get an impression of the person interested. And the job seeker has the opportunity to ask questions regarding the position. Or maybe they find a company they never even thought about.”
‘Job market ... rebound’?
H.F. Lenz – a firm that specializes in civil, structural and mechanical engineering – has been in Johnstown for 75 years, and employs 160 people in jobs, such as administrative positions, engineers and surveyors.
In 2019, the company was among the 100 MEP Giants rankings from the Consulting-Specifying Engineer Magazine.
“A lot of people may have heard about H.F. Lenz but don’t know what we do,” human resources manager Chad Manippo said. “We work all across the country.”
Manippo is headed to the career fair aiming to fill seven full-time positions.
“We always come out of it with good candidates to consider,” Manippo said.
“We hire for the long term. It’s about fit rather than just getting someone in the position.”
Manufacturing company Compass Solutions Inc. is preparing for the job fair, said David Bjornberg, director of engineering and manufacturing.
“If the job market does not rebound in the next three to six months, we are going to have to start looking at drawing people outside of Johnstown,” he said.
“If I can’t meet the demand of clients, they will go somewhere else.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.