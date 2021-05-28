Across the region, temperatures are rising and calendars filling up as the summer months approach.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the cancelation of most popular events due to safety concerns, many are coming back this year as a slow return to normalcy continues.
In recent weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated folks can safely congregate without masks, leading to relaxed guidelines in many states, including Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Still, many of the events that are resuming are doing so with some public health precautions built in.
One of the best-known events nationally, Cumberland music festival DelFest, will return for its 13th year after COVID-19 forced its cancellation last year. This year, it will be held in late September, rather than on Memorial Day weekend as it has been historically.
“With September, we have plenty of time for the vaccine to kick in and plenty of time to learn,” McCoury family manager Stan Strickland said after the dates were announced earlier this year. “We think we have lots of road between now and then and we will take whatever steps we need to keep people safe.”
Allegany County, Maryland, tourism director Ashli Workman said that outdoor activities remained popular last year, and that it seems many of the summer’s coming attractions incorporate that element.
“Outdoors continues to be the common theme in our roadmap to recovery,” Workman said in an email. “During the height of the pandemic in 2020, our region’s access to nature and outdoor recreation – with our public lands, the Potomac River, and world-class trail systems – drove visitor volume. Throughout the summer, we are seeing outdoor-based recreation, attractions, settings and events take the lead in providing safe options for visitor and community experiences.”
A busy autumn is expected as well, Workman said.
“With that said, many events have announced a traditional fall return, while other events such as DelFest, the Whiskey Rebellion and Heritage Days, which are typical summer events, have announced a return but for the fall season,” Workman said. “We are actually anticipating a very busy fall, specifically September and October, in regards to our calendar of happenings and events.”
Additionally, Workman said, the county’s breweries, wineries and distilleries “have become visitor attractions in and of themselves, due to the quality of the products they produce and the continued growth of the craft beer movement,” and feature outdoor space for live music and other events that are consistently popular.
Ashley Centofonti, the executive director of the Mineral County (W.Va.) Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she anticipates a bigger crowd at the county’s summer happenings.
West Virginia followed recent federal guidance in excluding fully vaccinated people from the statewide mask mandate. That mandate will be lifted on West Virginia Day, June 20, Gov. Jim Justice has said.
“With the mask mandate lifting, I definitely think local events will have more attendees,” Centofonti said. “We know people are more than eager to get back out and do the things they used to enjoy doing, like traveling and attending events.”
Centofonti said she is optimistic about the effects on the county’s economy.
“These people getting back out again is going to benefit our local economy in many ways,” Centofonti said. “Folks will be out spending money in local businesses and purchasing locally made products. With the events we have planned this summer/fall in Mineral County, we are really eager to have people outside the county coming in. These tourists will stimulate our local economy, which is essential after the hit the tourism industry took due to COVID.”
Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager said she’s also hopeful for the turnout at Cambria County’s events this summer.
“I believe that people are ready to get out and about,” Rager said in a phone interview. “They’ve missed the usual summer lineup of things that they enjoy doing and the events that they look forward to every year. I always say that in the end with events, and especially outdoor events, weather is always the determining factor in terms of attendance. But if we have good weather, I really think that everybody is going to be out and supporting the events all throughout the community, throughout Cambria County.”
Allegany County, Md.
DelFest is not the only Allegany County mainstay returning after being canceled due to COVID-19 last year.
The Allegany Arts Council will host its 11th annual Mountain Maryland Plein Air painting competition. Per the event website, 75 artists applied and 30 were selected to compete in the annual contest that challenges them to paint a scene from a location of their choice over the course of several days.
From June 15-19, 27 of the 30 artists originally chosen for last year’s canceled event will compete. The competition features other happenings, including an exhibition of the completed works from 6 to 8 p.m. June 19. Visit www.alleganyartscouncil.org/pleinair for more information.
The Allegany County Fair & Ag Expo returns July 16-24. For more information, visit www.alleganycofair.org.
Frostburg’s third annual Pig Out in the Park will return to Hoffman Park from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 21. The barbecue competition, a fundraiser for FrostburgFirst, features live music, vendors and other activities in addition to the food. Visit www.pigoutfrostburg.com for more information.
On Sept. 5, Hoffman Park will also serve as the grounds for the Western Maryland Craft Beverage Festival. The event highlights the state’s breweries, wineries and distilleries. More information is available at mdmountainside.com.
The annual Heritage Days festival will return to Cumberland from Sept. 9-12. The festival has been an Allegany County staple for more than 50 years, and celebrates the region’s rich history. Organizers announced an expanded schedule this year, with the event to be held over four days rather than two. For more information, visit heritagedaysfestival.com.
The George Washington Whiskey Rebellion Festival will take place during Heritage Days weekend on Sept. 10. The event features regional distillers, vintners and brewers at the Allegany County Museum. Tickets for the event can be obtained at info@alleganymuseum.org or by calling 301-777-7200.
Cambria County, Pa.
Rager’s organization organizes two of the county’s signature events, “Thunder in the Valley” motorcycle rally and Johnstown PolkaFest. The motorcycle rally will be held from June 24-27, and the polka festival from June 4-5. Last year would have been the 23rd year for both events.
Rather than being held at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Cambria City as it has been traditionally, Rager said, PolkaFest this year will be hosted at Peoples Natural Gas Park at 90 Johns St. in downtown Johnstown.
“We’re really excited that we’re going to bring PolkaFest back,” Rager said of the free event. “It’s going to be in a good location with a really great lineup of bands, and folks are really excited that the event is going to be back, although at an alternate location this year, and with a little bit of a different format.”
PolkaFest brings “truly the best Polish and Slovenian bands in the country” to the area, Rager said, and organizers have planned for lots of dancing.
“Underneath the pavilion at People’s Gas Park, we’re actually having a dance floor brought in to be put down,” Rager said. “St. Mary’s has a dance floor there under their pavilion and you just cannot have people dancing all weekend long on concrete.”
As for the motorcycle rally, Rager said, “we’re going full throttle with it.” In addition to the choppers, the rally features live music, demonstrations and the “Thunder” parade on Saturday afternoon, where hundreds of bikes make their way down Main Street.
“Thunder is thundering right along, and we’re just busy locking down all the myriad of details associated with it,” Rager said.
“I think people were really excited that Thunder’s definitely back. Our lodging facilities are seeing a lot of bookings and space is getting hard to come by, so that’s a good sign as well.”
More information on both Thunder in the Valley and PolkaFest is available online at the Visit Johnstown website.
Other events include the All American Amateur Baseball Association National Tournament, to be held Aug. 2-70 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and other local ballfields. Visit aaabajohnstown.org to learn more.
The Sunnehanna Amateur golf tournament will be held June 16-19 at Sunnehanna Country Club, located at 1000 Sunnehanna Drive in Johnstown. For more information, go to sunnehanna.org.
Somerset County, Pa.
The Chickentown Gas & Steam Show, hosted by the Chickentown Gas and Steam Association, will be held from May 29-30 at 694 Chickentown Road in Somerset. The free event features music, food, antique farm equipment and other family friendly attractions. Call 814-442-9846 or visit www.chickentowngasandsteamassociation.org.
Somerset Inc. will host the “Chalk the Block” festival from July 25-26. The festival features an adult street-painting contest, a chalk contest for kids, the work of professional artists, food and more. Visit www.somersetinc.org/chalktheblock to learn more.
The International Bowhunting Organization World Championship and Archery Festival will be held from Aug. 5-9. at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
More information is available at www.7springs.com/events/ibo-world-championship.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort will host the “Mud on the Mountain” challenge course event for kids on Aug. 14 and for adults on Sept. 4. Visit www.7springs.com/events/mud-on-the-mountain to learn more.
The Somerset County Fair is slated for Aug. 19-28 at the Somerset County fairgrounds in Meyersdale. Visit www.somersetcountyfairpa.com for more information.
Somerset Historical Center will host the 51st Mountain Craft Days from Sept. 10-12 at the center, located at 10649 Somerset Pike. The three-day festival features artists, crafts and more. Visit www.somersethistoricalcenter.org to learn more.
Sept. 11 will bring the 20th anniversary of the events of 9/11, which will be remembered through activities at the Flight 93 National Memorial at Shanksville.
Garrett County, Md.
Upcoming summer events in Garrett County, Maryland, according to Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Tourism & Marketing Sarah Duck, include the Garrett County Celtic Festival, to be held on June 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Friendsville Community Park. The event features Celtic music, Irish dancers, pipes and drum bands and children’s activities. The cost is $15 for adults, $5 for children 11-18 and 10 and under are free. Limited tickets are available to promote social distancing at the outdoor festival; no tickets will be available at the gate. For more details and to purchase tickets online, visit gccelticfestival.com.
The Fourth of July weekend will also be a busy one in Garrett County. The Chamber of Commerce plans to host its “Fire on the Mountain” fireworks display on the Fourth of July, Duck said.
That show will be held at Wisp Resort, and is visible from the scenic overlook on U.S. Route 219, from the waters of Deep Creek Lake, and at different McHenry businesses.
On July 3, the Town of Accident will host its Accident Fourth of July Homecoming, and the Town of Oakland will host its annual fireworks display at Broadford Lake, with a rain date of July 5. The Deep Creek Lake Lions Club is also hosting a boat parade on Deep Creek Lake beginning at 7 p.m. and sailing from McHenry cove past different lakeside points. There is a minimum $50 registration fee, and slots are limited.
More information on the boat parade is available at deepcreeklions.org/boat-parade.html. For more information on Accident’s homecoming, call 301-746-6346. To learn more about Oakland’s fireworks display, visit oaklandmd.com.
The two-day Victorian Chautauqua will be held July 10-11.
The event “celebrates the rich history of Mountain Lake Park with lectures, historical portrayals, musical performances, historic home tours, family-friendly activities, artisans, food and more,” Duck said.
More information is available at visitdeepcreek.com.
The Garrett County Agriculture Fair will return for its 64th year July 31 to Aug. 7 at the county fairgrounds on Mosser Road. For more information, visit garrettcountyfair.org.
Mineral County, W.Va.
Ashby’s Fort Museum is reopening to visitors at the end of May after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.
On May 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and May 30 and 31 from noon to 4 p.m., the museum will premiere the exhibit “Six Stories From Inside the Walls.” Admission for those 16 and older is $5 and admission for kids is free.
The Mineral County Fair returns for its 72nd year on June 22-26 at the fairgrounds in Fort Ashby. Grandstand attractions include pro wrestling, bull riding and barrel racing, a demolition derby and two nights of the four-wheel drive Mud Bog.
Weekly passes are available though June 22 at the Mineral County Extension Office, Keyser; M&T Bank, Fort Ashby; First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union, Short Gap, ATK and Keyser branches; Grady’s One Stop, Fort Ashby; and the Mineral County Fair Office.
For more information, call 304-298-3712 or visit www.mineralcountyfair.org.
On July 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors are invited to come to Ashby’s Fort Museum to see re-enactor Doug Wood portraying Ostenaco, a Native American.
Wood, as Ostenaco, “will demonstrate all kinds of Native American practices, clothing, tools, weapons and a full warrior camp,” Mineral County Chamber of Commerce President Randy Crane said. The event will also feature demonstrations on how Native Americans “tracked both game and enemies through fields and woods,” Crane said.
Admission for adults is $5 and children 15 and under are admitted for free.
Fort Ashby Days will also return this fall, from Oct. 1-3. For more information on all Ashby’s Fort Museum events, visit www.fortashby.org.
The first-ever Mountain Streams Music & Arts Festival, to be held Aug. 19 from 12 to 9 p.m., “will showcase regional talent of ‘Appalachian’ themed performers,” Centofonti of the convention and visitors bureau, said. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and children’s activities will be offered. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.mineralchamber.com/events/mountain-streams-music-arts-festival.
The Burlington Apple Harvest Festival will be held from Oct. 1-3, featuring a range of activities through the weekend, including all-day apple butter making and a parade on Oct. 2, live entertainment, fireworks and more.
For more information, visit www.bumfs.org/ahf.html.
Lindsay Renner-Wood is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow her on Twitter @LindsayRenWood, email lrenner-wood@times-news.com or call 304-639-4403.
