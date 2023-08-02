SOUTH FORK – A mini- parade and picnic in the park Wednesday celebrated the finale of innovative summer reading and feeding programs.
South Fork Historical Society wrapped up its Summer Youth Café meals program with an event in cooperation with South Fork Public Library’s summer reading program.
Children began at the library on Main Street with a final story and activities.
They then were led by a South Fork Volunteer Fire Company truck in a one-block parade to the historical society museum on Maple Street.
Library board member Stacey Lewis said about 40 elementary-age children have been participating in the reading program, which also featured art lessons and playground physical fitness activity.
Summer Youth Café coordinator and historical society administrator Patti Kohart said that Wendy Vought, of Cambria County Child Development Corp., asked the society to serve as a location for its Child and Adult Care Food Program.
The program is operated in cooperation with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
“We feel very honored and blessed to be able to do this program for the kids,” Lewis said.
“We get kids from throughout the community and surrounding areas.”
The cafe distributed two-meal packets to about 75 children on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning June 7.
“We are looking forward to doing it again next year,” Lewis said.
Randy Griffith is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
