BLANDBURG – Money and volunteers are becoming scarce commodities for many rural fire companies.
Both were cited as forces behind regionalization talks between Patton Borough and Reade Township fire companies, which were revealed earlier this month.
Representatives from Patton Fire Company and Reade Volunteer Fire Company attended Reade Township supervisors meeting on Oct. 7 and Patton Borough Council meeting on Oct. 8 to inform the elected officials of merger discussions.
“This is just preliminary,” Patton Fire Chief Patrick Wood said at the Patton station. “We were just informing the township and the borough.”
Wood said a larger organization might strengthen the region’s fire service, noting all volunteer fire companies are hurting for membership.
“Everybody is currently fine, the way it is,” Wood said. “There have been discussions for a while on how to strengthen both companies.”
Reade Chief R.J. Wilson represented the fire company at the borough council meeting, but declined an interview with The Tribune-Democrat because it is too early in the process.
Elected officials in both municipalities expressed concern because of the 17-mile drive between Patton’s station in the borough and Reade’s station in Blandburg.
“We have a lot of questions that need answered,” Patton Council President Don Kirk said. “They’re almost 20 miles away. If they could get their own people, they could stay on their own. We are suffering too.”
“I don’t see how that’s going to work for us because it’s so far,” Reade Township supervisors Chairman John McElheny said. “We’d end up building a new station in between.”
Currently, the two fire companies’ coverage areas are not contiguous. The Blandburg station only covers Reade Township, Wood said. Patton covers parts of several township, in addition to the borough. But it’s territory ends at the Chest-White township line. White Township is covered by Glendale Volunteer Fire Department in Coalport, Clearfield County, Wood said.
But mutual aid agreements roll multiple departments when there is a significant call, he added.
“It’s not much different than things are now,” Wood said. “There is mutual aid. When Reade has a fire, Coalport (Glendale), Ashville and us are activated. It’s not like we don’t already fight fires together.”
There have been no discussions to close either station or build new facilities, he stressed.
“It’s not like we’d be covering Reade Township out of Patton,” he said.
McElhany said Reade fire company officials said a regional fire company would be eligible for more state grant money because state agencies are encouraging collaboration. But McElhany said supervisors are not convinced, noting the Reade station is debt-free, but Patton’s station still has a mortgage.
“I just don’t see how that’s going to work,” McElhany said.
The fire companies did not ask either municipality for action on a merger, McElhany said, “We tabled it at this time.”
Here is a breakdown on coverage area for two fire companies in merger talks:
Reade Volunteer Fire Company:
Complete coverage:
Reade Township
Patton Fire Company:
Complete coverage:
Patton Borough
Partial coverage, split with neighboring fire companies:
Chest Township
Clearfield Township
East Carroll Township
Elder Township
Chest Springs Borough
