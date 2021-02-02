An electricity provider that serves parts of northern Cambria County said its customers are being targeted by a letter "scam" seeking to obtain their personal information.
REA Energy Cooperative serves 22,000 customers between Armstrong and Blair counties.
Communications Manager Stacy Hilliard said an area resident reported the misleading letter Tuesday. It was mailed to a family member's home and, at first glance, was designed to appear that it was sent by REA Energy.
"The letter is stating that there were changes to the member’s account and they are asked to call the number printed on the page and provide personal information, such as their social security and driver’s license numbers," REA Energy officials wrote in a release to media.
The letter is fake and REA urges customers to disregard it and avoid providing any personal information.
"While from time to time the cooperative does send letters to members, we will never ask for that information," the company said.
Anyone who receives one of the letters is asked to report it to REA Energy Cooperative Inc. at 724-349-4800 or 800-211-5667.
