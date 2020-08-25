SOMERSET – Nearly six months after canning their recycling program due to rising expenses, Somerset's commissioners took a step Tuesday to find someone who will refashion it for the future.
The board set a new $28,000 to $32,000 salary for the previously budgeted post. The commissioners said efforts are underway to fill the post by mid-September – and in doing so, find someone who will expand community outreach.
More education and efforts to make the costs of recycling more self-sustaining in the county will be paramount, Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
"I am hoping the new person will come in and shape the process and have a vision (for the program) and take advantage of the grants available ... to make it happen," she said. "We're looking to the future."
An ad for candidates was posted on the county's website Tuesday.
Part of the overall salary will be grant-supported by the state Department of Environmental Protection, board members said.
County officials have been exploring ways to improve the program for more than a year. The recycling coordinator post has been vacant since 2019 and in March, county officials stopped accepting recyclables due to dwindling revenues needed to offset the program's costs.
The company that accepts and issues payments for the county’s glass recyclables dropped out of the $47,000 per-year program in February, leaving Somerset County with no other options for a third-party collector for the material, one of a few products that generates a financial return.
Until March, residents were able to drop off certain recyclables at county-owned bins across the area.
Sagging global market conditions for recyclables have forced some rural communities out of the business since China stopped accepting the materials, planning commission Director Brad Zearfoss said in the spring.
A task force that included the planning commission has spent time exploring other counties' recycling programs with an eye toward working with the coordinator to shift the program to a less cost- and labor-intensive method.
