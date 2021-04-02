RE/MAX honored with Diamond Club award
The Bob Colvin Team of RE/MAX Team, REALTORS was honored by RE/MAX LLC, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, at the R4 International Conference in Orlando, Florida.
Bob Colvin, team leader, earned the RE/MAX Diamond Club Team Award, which honors high-achieving real estate teams for their service to buyers and sellers during the past year.
This is the fourth consecutive year The Bob Colvin Team has received this honor.
Colvin has been serving the community for more than 25 years as a licensed real estate agent. His team of professional and experienced agents have guided thousands of homesellers and homebuyers throughout their careers. Team members joining in this honor include Paula Kuzma, Bobby Colvin, Dennis Unger, Ian Banks, Toni Skone, Beth Colvin, Brooks Lohr and Sharon Ramirez.
The Bob Colvin Team at RE/MAX Team, REALTORS is a member of National Association of REALTORS, Pennsylvania Association of REALTORS and Cambria-Somerset Association of REALTORS, as well as Cambria Regional Chamber and Visit Johnstown.
