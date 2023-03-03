RE/MAX POWER ASSOCIATES
Located: 905 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown.
Leadership: Bill Lease, broker/owner and Sue Lease, associate broker/owner.
Employment: There are 15 agents and two full-time employees, with one agent added in February.
History: Established in 2013.
General: RE/MAX POWER Associates is an independently owned full-service real estate office working with sellers to get top dollar for their properties and with buyers to find the right properties to fit their needs. The real estate office serves Cambria and Somerset counties and nearby areas. The transaction volume closed with more than $66 million, down by 5%.
The agency now provides a CRM program for the agents called Boomtown, which makes it easier to follow up on buyers and sellers. They began billboard advertising through Lamar. The agents are skilled at counseling sellers on how to prepare their properties for market and at navigating multiple offer situations. The agents also provide video tours when requested and are well-versed in escalation clauses for buyers.
Accomplishments include being the No. 1 office in the Cambria-Somerset Association of Realtors. Office agents donated almost $14,000 to Children’s Miracle Network in 2022. RE/MAX LLC honored the following teams and agents: The Don Colvin Team-Chairman’s Club; The William Lease Team-100% Club; Platinum Club-Jeff Nider; 100% Club-Ian Banks, Don Colvin, Erin Colvin, Jim Hanley, Bill Lease, Sue Lease, Doug Meagher, Jerry Murphy and Shannan Yarnick-Louder; Executive Club-Brooks Lohr, Tim Louder, Cory Pollagi Overdorff, Linda Rauch-Howard and Whitney Torok.
RE/MAX POWER Associates support many local organizations, including the Johnstown Mill Rats, the Humane Society, Coptoberfest, Flood City Thunder football team, Sandyvale Wine Festival, Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company and Family Kitchen’s Sip, Rock and Duck Drop and others.
Technology has helped with more clients working and living remotely by continuing to use electronic signing of documents, and continued low inventory requires use of apps and auto-emails to ensure immediate contact with buyers so that they don’t miss an opportunity.
We continue to be very optimistic about the wonderful area we live and work in and are so grateful to the many people and organizations investing in and promoting the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.