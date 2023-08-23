The 2024 presidential race entered a new phase on Wednesday when Republican Party candidates held their first debate, with the notable exception of former President Donald Trump, who skipped the event.
A Real Clear Politics average of polls showed him with a 41.1-percentage-point lead over the rest of the field at the start of this week.
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, spoke briefly about Trump during an interview at a Cambria County business.
“I think it’s clear that President Trump is the leader right now, and he is running on his record,” Joyce said.
Trump, who was impeached twice as president, has been indicted four times in recent months. He faces criminal charges connected to an alleged hush-money payment, attempting to overthrow the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, conspiring to overturn the national election, and mishandling top-secret documents.
“I think that what we’re seeing is as those indictments continue that the president’s popularity, President Trump’s popularity continues to rise,” Joyce said.
Also on the national level, Joyce talked about a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.
“As a physician, I’m worried about everyone’s health in my district, but I have seen no concrete evidence of what those new variants are and what their impact is,” Joyce said.
“I want to see our population hard at work. I want to see our population healthy, and, I want to see our population safe.”
