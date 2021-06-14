Sports fans, tennis players, runners and anybody looking for a picnic meal or take-home dinner will now be able to grab some Rayne's Backyard BBQ at Roxbury Park.
On Monday, the Johnstown Mill Rats baseball team, who recently received the concession agreement for the city-owned park, announced Rayne’s would serve food at the stand.
Rayne’s will sell a variety of items, including ribs, breaded catfish, brisket, pulled pork, chips and Philadelphia Water Ice.
“I’m blessed to truly be here,” said owner Terrance Ballard, who already runs a concession stand at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“I try to give a good quality product.”
The concession stand will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. seven days a weeks, along with extra hours during events at the park.
“It’s a great space for them,” Brennan Mihalick, the Mill Rats’ general manager, said.
“There’s plenty of room around here. There’s seating and so much traffic. So I thought why not bring somebody in who can service all of the guests here, as well as provide a new option for the neighborhood. So now, people who like to walk and bike around town, coming home from work, they can stop in at Rayne’s Backyard BBQ, right here in Roxbury Park, and get some really great food for takeout and come here for picnics on the weekend.”
