EBENSBURG – Robert Imler has seen first-hand how adult training facilities can provide independence and growth for those with intellectual disabilities.
Before his 25-year-old daughter, Sam, started attending a day program in Hollidaysburg two years ago, his wife stayed home to assist her with daily activities.
Now, Imler said his wife is back to work due to the skills his daughter has attained through her involvement in the program.
“Sam has become extremely independent,” Imler said. “(The day program) really, truly changed her life.”
Imler is CEO of residential services for Sunset Support Services LLC of Cresson and, on Friday, attended an open house for its new adult training facility in the Cambria County Industrial Park in Ebensburg.
Ray of Hope will provide services and support to individuals with intellectual disabilities, including custom employment training and activities to improve upon cooking, computer or social skills.
Housed inside a former computer parts manufacturing building, the completely renovated space has taken nearly a year to finish, said Ray of Hope CEO Karen Little.
Inside, there’s a computer lab, a gaming room, areas for music and exercise and a sensory space with massage chairs, lights and other calming items to cater to those with different sensory goals.
Along with handicap-accessible bathrooms and a multi-purpose room offering crafts, air hockey, foosball and skeeball, the building has a small salon space for clients to receive haircuts, styles and manicures free of charge from a licensed beautician.
Along with an LPN on staff, Little said Ray of Hope is capable of serving 68 individuals, with staff hired according to the number of clients.
Little said she and her staff are most excited to offer an array of opportunities for each individual served, seeing the direct benefits of their program “and watching them grow.”
“We definitely have pride in everything we do,” Little said. “We put our heart and soul into this building.”
To determine eligibility for services at Ray of Hope adult training facility, call 814-846-5937. For more information, email sunsetsupportservices@comcast.net or visit www.sunsetsupportservices.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.