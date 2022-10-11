Windber police: Rash of thefts from unlocked vehicles
WINDBER – Police in Windber are searching for two men driving a stolen vehicle who made off with items from 15 unlocked vehicles on Oct. 5.
The thefts occurred mostly along Somerset Avenue and 17th Street, police Lt. Daniel Croyle said.
Stolen items include money, sunglasses and archery equipment, he said.
The thieves made their getaway in an unlocked vehicle they stole from a 17th Street residence.
The stolen vehicle is a white 2014 Kia Sorento.
“Lock your doors and remove valuables,” Croyle said.
Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Windber police at 814-467-8383.
