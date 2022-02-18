A Johnstown man was ordered on Thursday to stand trial, accused of raping a woman inside the Dale Borough Fire Co. building one day in October 2019, authorities said.
Timothy John Fitz, 28, of the 700 block of McMillen Street, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
Fitz is charged with rape, indecent assault forcible compulsion, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.
A charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion was dismissed. A charge of corruption of minors was withdrawn.
According to a complaint affidavit, a woman said that Fitz was to give her a ride home, but instead drove to the fire company at 810 Bedford St. where he “kept pressuring her to get out of the vehicle by asking her if she want to see the fire trucks.”
Fitz used keys to enter the building and a key to enter the lieutenant office, where he allegedly raped the woman as she tried to fight him off, the complaint said.
The woman told police that Fitz only stopped when his phone rang, then he told her not to tell anyone or he would hurt her, the complaint said.
Fitz is free on bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
