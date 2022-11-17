JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown-area man will stand trial, accused of raping a woman while holding a box cutter to her neck, authorities said.
John Anthony Balls, 49, of the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, was ordered to trial Tuesday, following a preliminary hearing before Senior District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
According to a complaint affidavit, Balls allegedly went to a home on D Street on Sept. 9 and pounded on the door. When a woman opened the door slightly, Balls forced his way in, screaming that she had him kicked out of his residence, police said.
Balls demanded food, water and suboxone, police said.
Finding nothing, Balls allegedly forced the woman upstairs, pulled out a box-cutter and assaulted her in a bedroom, the affidavit said.
Balls was later picked up on an arrest warrant.
City police detectives charged him with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, aggravated assault, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.
Balls is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $250,000 bond.
