A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl, authorities said.
Zachary Matthew Kent, 21, of the 500 block of Vickroy Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a criminal complaint, Ferndale police allege that Kent was intoxicated when the incident allegedly took place sometime between Dec. 15, 2019, and Jan. 4. Kent later admitted to being with the girl on multiple occasions, the complaint said.
Charges were filed after the girl was interviewed at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
Kent was charged with eight counts of unlawful contact with a minor, four counts of indecent assault, four counts of statutory sexual assault and one count of rape.
Kent is being held in Cambria County Prison on $125,000 percentage bond.
