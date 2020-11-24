Rape and other sex-related charges were withdrawn on Tuesday against a local part-time officer, accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl, authorities said.
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer withdrew charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault file on Nov. 18 by East Taylor Township police against Christopher DeFazio, 23, of East Conemaugh Borough.
An investigation by county detectives did not support the most serious charges, Neugebauer said in a news release.
"The ethical and just course of action required the original complaint filed by East Taylor Police Department to be withdrawn and proper charges re-filed," he said.
Cambria County Chief Detective Kristy Freoni re-filed charges of one count of disseminating sexual materials to a minor, three counts of corruption of minors and two counts of selling or furnishing alcohol to minors.
DeFazio, a council member with East Conemaugh Borough, remains suspended from police departments in Nanty Glo and Geistown, where he worked part-time.
According to a criminal complaint, DeFazio allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl between July 2019 and December 2019.
DeFazio allegedly had sex with her in the back of his vehicle near the pool in Nanty Glo and in a rented Jacuzzi room at Super 8 motel in Richland Township, where he provide Smirnoff Ice, an alcoholic drink.
The two also sent explicit photos and videos to each other, the complaint said.
DeFazio was arraigned by District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and released on $25,000 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.