WINDBER – A sexual assault case involving a Windber man was thrown out Wednesday after authorities said they were unable to contact the alleged victim, who no longer lives in Pennsylvania.
Windber police had charged Christopher Wayne Smith, 31, of the 1300 block Cambria Avenue, with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and simple assault.
The alleged incident took place at Smith’s residence on Feb. 25.
Assistant District Attorney Catherine Primavera-Zakucia told District Judge William Seger that Windber police were unable to contact the woman and could not guarantee her appearance at trial.
For that reason, the judge granted public defender Tiffany Stanley’s motion to dismiss the case.
