On Dec. 13, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Jefferson, introduced a memorandum to move the opening day of Pennsylvania’s rifle deer season back to its traditional Monday after Thanksgiving.
This upcoming bill has already been receiving growing bipartisan support.
On March 8, state Sen. Lisa Boscola, of the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee, announced she is also introducing a sister bill in the Senate to accomplish the same.
These legislators and others have recognized through considerable constituent contacts from hunters and businesses that the new Saturday deer opener is a big-picture mistake. There are significant negative hunting and economic consequences from the change.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission moved the deer opener two days earlier to Saturday, only two days after Thanksgiving, in 2019.
That weekend after Thanksgiving was a profitable and important retail sales weekend for rural small businesses. It contains Black Friday and the state’s initiative of Small Business Saturday and Sunday.
A large portion of our hunters (840,000 statewide) previously used that weekend to travel and to make final preparations, which brought about patronization to small, mostly rural businesses. For many, it was their most profitable weekend of the year.
Hunting license sales during the four years of the Saturday opener change have not resulted in any significant increases that were anticipated by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. General sales in 2018 were at 846,226 and today are at 837,233.
In fact, since the anomaly hunting license upward spike in 2020 from COVID-19, general license sales have dropped by 42,432.
Additionally, many small-town nonprofits, such as volunteer fire departments, churches and the like, utilized the mass influx of hunters into their communities that weekend to hold fundraising events.
Some rural counties within the state have more hunting camps and seasonal camps than permanent residences. Hunters’ dollars are very important in these areas.
Having only two days after Thanksgiving, the most traveled family holiday of the year, before the season opens has caused a rush and has taken away important social time from families and hunters.
While it may seem beneficial to start an event on a Saturday rather than a Monday, in this case, with all the circumstances and a national holiday involved, the move to this particular Saturday has proven to be a mistake.
It turns out that the original Monday opening day was indeed well thought out by our forefathers.
