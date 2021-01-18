JENNERSTOWN – A two-decade effort by local preservationists to save a vacant Jennerstown church building came to an end in December when the dilapidated structure was torn down.
Saving the former Trinity United Church of Christ, built in 1901, was the original mission of the nonprofit 1901 Church Inc., which is now known better for its work through The Steeples Project to preserve several former Catholic churches in Johnstown’s Cambria City section.
But the leaders of that project recognized recently that the building was beyond saving and had it demolished, Dave Hurst, manager of The Steeples Project, said.
“This was a tough decision for us,” Hurst said. “Our mission is to save these old church buildings, not demolish them. Unfortunately, in this case, the building was just too far gone, and we just ran out of time.”
The church was built along U.S. Route 30 by Jennerstown’s Trinity Reformed congregation, which had formed in 1899, two years earlier.
It later became Trinity United Church of Christ before it closed in 1970. The long-vacant building was nearly slated for demolition in 2001, its centennial year, when a neighboring church bought the property with plans to put a parking lot on the site.
To save the building, Teresa Stoughton Marafino, whose family had roots in the Trinity congregation, founded 1901 Church Inc. and led a fundraising campaign that generated enough money to move the structure about 400 yards to another site along Route 30, where it sat unused except for occasional storage for the next 19 years.
“Unfortunately, it never got any traction as far as reuse strategies,” Hurst said. “There was never any real, ultimate purpose developed for the building.”
In 2012, when the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown consolidated Cambria City’s five parishes into one and closed the former St. Columba, Immaculate Conception and SS. Casimir and Emerich church buildings, 1901 Church Inc. refocused much of its energy on finding new uses for those buildings through The Steeples Project, Hurst said.
By 2020, the Jennerstown building was severely dilapidated, and its steeple was starting to collapse. Local officials became concerned by the building’s condition and, as Hurst put it, “came to us and said, ‘Hey, what can you do about this?’ ”
Another obstacle to repurposing the building was the fact that the land to which it was moved in 2001 is leased from a private landowner. That lease expires in April.
“Essentially,” Hurst said, “what’s happened is we ran out of time. We ran out of time to find another use for it. We ran out of time to come up with the resources to rehabilitate the structure. We had to do something, and we felt the responsible thing to do in this situation, given its blighted condition, was to demolish the structure.”
The Somerset County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the payment of $5,976 from the county’s Act 152 demolition fund to 1901 Church Inc. as reimbursement for asbestos removal that was done before the church was knocked down.
