EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program will host a free Responsible Alcohol Management Program (RAMP) server/seller training in conjunction with The Learning Lamp to help organizations safely serve alcohol.
The trainings will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 4 and June 13 at Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg. They will be led by a Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board-approved RAMP trainer.
RAMP server/seller training ensures that employees and volunteers know how to safely serve alcohol by recognizing the signs of intoxication and ensuring customers are 21 or older.
“We are pleased to provide access to this free training to community members across Cambria County,” said Fred Oliveros, Drug & Alcohol Program administrator. “The training provides individuals with the chance to ask questions and receive guidance on situations they may encounter when serving alcohol to the public.”
For special occasion permit holders or one-day licensees, RAMP certification is not required, but is strongly encouraged to help reduce potential problems associated with serving alcohol. The certification can better protect organizations from liability, as well as provide possible insurance discounts and reduce alcohol-related dangers in the community.
Seating is limited to 40 participants for each training. Registration is required and is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RAMP4-4-22.
For more information, contact prevention coordinator Elizabeth ElBayly at 814-262-0732, ext. 287, or eelbayly@thelearninglamp.org.
