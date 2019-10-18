SOMERSET – A standing-room-only crowd on Friday morning filled the largest courtroom at the Somerset County Courthouse for a rally marking the beginning of the popular anti-drug observance Red Ribbon Week within the county.
“When I look around this room and I see everybody present today, I am hopeful for our communities,” the rally’s keynote speaker, Officer Justin Evans, of the Somerset Borough Police Department, told the crowd. “I am hopeful for our future. If each one of us that is here today can impact one person who is affected by this epidemic, the results will be uncalculated. It would make a big difference in our community.”
Somerset County Commissioner Gerald Walker read a proclamation describing “continued commitment to drug education and prevention” as “imperative,” and District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser said she was “encouraged” by the high number of students, parents, law enforcement officers and community members who turned out for the rally.
The 2019 Mary Ann Bowman Spirit of Red Ribbon Week Award, named after a founding member of the current anti-drug effort in Somerset County, was presented during the rally to Lladel Lichty, community relationship manager for United Way of the Laurel Highlands.
Also during the rally, prizes were presented to each Somerset County student who won a recent contest by designing a poster, writing an essay or making a video that incorporated Somerset County’s 2019 Red Ribbon Week slogan: “Send a message. Stay drug-free.”
The winners in the kindergarten to third grade division of the poster contest were, in first place, Grace Ellenberger, Windber; in second place, Avery Deneen, Shade; in third place, Julie Wirfel, Windber. In the fourth to sixth grade division, the winners were, in first place, Emma Brown, Rockwood; in second place, Braxton Newman, Shade; in third place, Lulwa Bryant, Windber.
In the seventh to ninth grade division, the winners were, in first place, Adeline Barkman, Rockwood; in second place, Tori Shaffer, Berlin; in third place, Lynndee Ickes, Berlin. In the 10th to 12th grade division, the winners were, in first place, Skyler Andrisko, Berlin; in second place, Allison Somerville, Berlin; in third place, Tessa Westley, Berlin.
In the fourth to sixth grade division of the essay contest, the winners were, in first place, Dylan Woodruff, Windber; in second place, Aurora Comfort, Meyersdale; in third place, Andrew Stone, Windber. In the seventh to ninth grade division, the winners were, in first place, Aiden Constantino, Windber; in second place, Morgyn Thomas, Somerset; in third place, Laurel Bean, Windber. In the 10th to 12th grade division, the winners were, in first place, Shaelyn Walker, Somerset; in second place, Madalynn Farkosh, Rockwood; in third place, Drew Pelesky, North Star.
The winners of the video contest were three Somerset County high school chapters of Students Against Destructive Decisions. First place, second place and third place went to the SADD chapters from Turkeyfoot Valley, Somerset and Rockwood, respectively.
Red Ribbon Week, which will be observed from Monday to Friday, is in its 34th year in Somerset County.
