Residents turned out on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, to back the Johnstown Police Department. Five people, including (left to right) Bob Rhodes, Barb Baumgardner, Lindy Yutzy, Brittney Stanton and Charlene Stanton, held signs supporting the police department in front of the Public Safety Building on Washington Street as motorists honked car horns in support. Interim police Chief Chad Miller came out to thank the group and handed out first aid kits.