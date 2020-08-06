Residents turned out on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, to back the Johnstown Police Department. Five people, including (left to right) Bob Rhodes, Barb Baumgardner, Lindy Yutzy, Brittney Stanton and Charlene Stanton, held signs supporting the police department in front of the Public Safety Building on Washington Street as motorists honked car horns in support. Interim police Chief Chad Miller came out to thank the group and handed out first aid kits.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
