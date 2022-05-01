JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Rain didn’t stop dozens of people from meeting Sunday outside the Cambria County Republican Committee headquarters in Richland Township for a “Get Out the Vote” rally.
Monday is the final day for voter registration for Pennsylvania’s May 17 primary election.
Across key races, Republican voters have a deep pool of contenders from which to choose candidates to face Democratic counterparts in November.
Republican contests for governor and lieutenant governor each have nine candidates, and the race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat has seven Republican candidates.
“Never in my lifetime have we had to manage that many candidates in one cycle,” Republican Committee Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said.
Priorities of candidates who attended the rally included generating jobs related to mining Pennsylvania’s natural resources, pulling back on what they see as indoctrination in the education system and supporting police.
Pennsylvania U.S. Senate contender Jeff Bartos, of Reading, mingled among the crowd of more than 40 people. He’s a lifelong Pennsylvanian competing in a group including former hedge fund CEO David McCormick and celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz.
Voter Alice Bragdon, of Richland, said Bartos’ permanency in Pennsylvania has made him stand out among candidates who have resided outside the state.
“He (Bartos) is a solid candidate,” Bragdon said. “He drives our potholed roads. He knows Pennsylvania.”
Bartos started a nonprofit to save small businesses in Pennsylvania while the economy was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have made the entire campaign not about my hedge fund or being a celebrity,” Bartos said. “I’m talking about the people of Pennsylvania. Every other candidate is talking about themselves.”
Lieutenant governor candidate Clarice Shillinger spoke to the voters about the state’s education system.
Shillinger is a former legislative aide to Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens.
During the pandemic shutdown, Shillinger said she saw education for her children devolve, so she raised money that was instrumental in helping Republican school board candidates get elected across areas of the state, including Cambria County.
“Cambria County was one of my earliest supporters,” she said.
The winning candidate for lieutenant governor will pair with the winning candidate for governor against Democrats’ candidates in November.
“Harrisburg is a mess. It’s going to take a mom to clean it up,” Shillinger said.
Candidates for Pennsylvania’s State House districts in Cambria County also attended the rally.
Health care worker Renae Billow is campaigning in the Pennsylvania’s 72nd Legislative District, including the City of Johnstown, where she lives.
“My job was threatened due to unconstitutional mandates,” Billow said of her motivation to campaign.
“This is a great opportunity to meet constituents and hear issues they are having and how I can help them.”
John Sobel and Dallas Kephart are competing for the 73rd District in Northern Cambria County. Each had the chance to address voters at the rally.
“One of my goals is to revitalize the local economy, and we can do that with Pennsylvania’s natural resources – coal and gas, but we need to have a business-friendly Republican administration,” Sobel said.
Kephart, a former coal miner, shared that priority. He said if elected, he wanted to be accessible and available to constituents.
“I want to be everywhere, all the time, as much as I can,” he said.
Also present was Republican incumbent Jim Rigby, 71st District, who is running unopposed by Republican or Democratic challengers, which is a testament to his work, Kulback said to the crowd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.