Inclement weather kept classic car lovers indoors for what was to be the season kick-off cruise-in at Valley Dairy in Richland Township for the Johnstown Street Survivors Car Club.
Club member and former President Jim Boyer said the cruise-ins will continue each Sunday through September.
The third Sunday of each month will feature a decades theme. Boyer said that members will dress to the theme, and a DJ will play music from the era.
The cruise-ins also feature 50/50 raffles. The club says its portion will be donated to a charity at the end of the season.
The club’s next cruise-in will be at 5 p.m., May 14.
All cruise-ins are weather permitting and cancelation information is available on the Johnstown Street Survivors Car Club Facebook page.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
