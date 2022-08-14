JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Rain didn’t dampen the evening fun had on Sunday by those attending Gallery on Gazebo’s Sunday on the Square in downtown Johnstown.
The event, which was to feature art for sale in Central Park and music from Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound in the gazebo, was about an hour in when it faced a downpour just before a farm-to-table collaborative dinner was to be served family-style at 5 p.m.
Participating eateries included Our Sons’ Family Restaurant, Craft Modern Kitchen @ Stone Bridge Brewing Co., Balance Restaurant, Ryan’s Artisan Goods and Lambcakes.
The sudden heavy downpour prompted quick thinking by event organizers, as both the event and the meal were to be held outside, and the meal was moved to Craft Modern Kitchen @ Stone Bridge Brewing Co. on nearby Franklin Street.
Gallery director Rosemary Pawlowski said that the rain was unexpected.
“We had a really good turnout – we were sold out,” she said. “We were so thrilled. We were so anxious. People were so excited to be downtown.”
She added that attendees were receptive to the change in venue.
“We didn’t really have a lot of complaints,” she said. “You know, people were great.”
Shortly before 7 p.m., the rain subsided and Webb and his band were able to continue playing in the park.
