Two rail freight projects in the region received a share of $33 million in state funding, state lawmakers said.
In Cambria County, RJ Corman Railroad received $3 million to improve the Cresson Subdivision and Clearfield Yard with tie and rail replacement at the sites.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, said the project's total cost is $4.2 million.
RJ Corman's Cresson subdivision is located at a connection point for coal hauling to Norfolk Southern lines.
And its upgrades will ensure "essential goods" can reach markets across the nation – without congesting public roads, Langerholc said.
"Investing in railways mitigates congestion on our highways and spurs economic development in our communities," Langerholc said.
RJ Corman officials did not immediately have details on the project Thursday or a timetable on when work will begin.
But Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Langerholc said project includes rehabilitation work at five at-grade railroad crossings.
Funding was provided through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program and the Rail Freight Assistance Program, said state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township.
In Somerset County, Corsa Coal was awarded $349,000 to rehabilitate 10 miles of track at its Cambria Plant, a coal processing plant in Berlin.
The work will include repairs to the existing loop track and a "run-around" track that is typically used to allow a locomotive to attach to the opposite end of a train.
The projects were among 25 statewide aimed at maintaining and enhancing rail freight mobility, state officials said.
