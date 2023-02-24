Rager announces bid for commissioner

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Area school board member Keith Rager has announced his bid for Cambria County commissioner.
Rager is a graduate of Richland High School, was a business accounting major at Pitt-Johnstown, was in the human resources master’s program at St. Francis University, and served as a machine gunner in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Upon graduation with his undergraduate degree, Rager worked with UPS for 26 years and worked in several states before he was selected to run the Johnstown facility.
After retiring from UPS, he began working for his younger brother in the computer field doing data recovery for his Orange County, California, company, DataMechanix.
He served as an adjunct professor for Geneva College and a board member for Rally in the Valley, as well as past president and coach for Adams Township Little League.
Currently, Rager is a licensed life, property and casualty agent for Prudential and Liberty Mutual and is employed by the Hershberger Financial Group, Scalp Avenue, Johnstown.
“I am the founder and president of the Lucas Foundation, assisting families who lose an infant at birth with funeral expenses,” he said.
He is a member of the Forest Hills School Board and the Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Joint Operating Board.
“I believe I am qualified for the noble position of Cambria County commissioner,” he said.
He is married to the former Kerry Frazer, of South Fork, and together they have three adult children and four grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.