Radost Tamburitza Orchestra will perform at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Croatian Hall Lodge No. 5, 612 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The orchestra performs for parties, cultural clubs and ethnic dances. In 1990, Radost was featured at the National Folk Festival that was held in Johnstown.
All four members of the orchestra have been inducted into the Tamburitza Association of America Hall of Fame.
Donations of $5 will be accepted at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.