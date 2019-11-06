A Larimer Township radio station owner is on his way to Somerset County court, accused of creating a false, online dating profile of a Meyersdale woman in a scheme to lure people willing to rape her, authorities said.
Roger Dale Wahl, 68, owner of WQZS radio in Meyersdale, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Somerset, Wahl allegedly hid a trail camera inside the woman’s bathroom years prior – without her knowledge – and then used the images from it to lure men to her home.
“I have never had a case like this with the unique circumstance,” Assistant District Attorney Michael Carbonara said.
“Obviously, we’re concerned about the type of behavior that has been alleged.”
Wahl’s and radio station addresses are both listed as 128 Hunsrick Road. Wahl is charged with rape, identity theft, criminal use of a communication facility, invasion of privacy, reckless endangerment, unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and tampering with evidence.
FCC records list Wahl as the lone license holder for WQZS 93.3. Wahl is free on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.