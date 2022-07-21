LAS VEGAS – When military members have problems returning to civilian life, they often say they feel disconnected and miss the camaraderie of being part of a team.
Marine Corps veteran Jason Zittel, 35, understands the issue. He found his connection by getting back into off-road racing. The Richland High School graduate is the son of James and Mary Jean Zittel of Richland Township.
“I grew up racing motocross in western Pennsylvania; in Johnstown and surrounding areas,” Zittel said. “I travel the country for work. I started racing off-road out in the Southwest – in Nevada, Arizona and southern California. I made friends there in racing that off-road series. A handful of them are also veterans.”
He and two of those friends have launched a fundraiser to help other veterans find their own place in off-road motorsports. The other team members are Coast Guard veteran Justin Jacobi and active-duty Army paratrooper Ian Seymour.
The three will participate in one of off-road racing’s biggest events, the 500-mile Best In The Desert Method Race Wheels “Casey Folks” Vegas to Reno on Aug. 11.
Their team will raise money for Race to Erase 22 and Warfighter Made, nonprofit groups dedicated to helping veterans through motorsports.
“These organizations pay to get military and veterans into the off-road racing world to make them feel like part of a team again and work toward a common goal: to win,” Seymour said on the team’s GoFundMe page. “These events pay dividends toward the mental health and stability of struggling vets and active duty military.”
Las Vegas-based Race to Erase 22 is dedicated to raising awareness and preventing suicide among veterans and active duty military. Its name comes from a 2012 Department of Veterans Affairs report that showed about 22 veterans per day were dying by suicide from 1999-2010. The 2019 report says that number dropped to about 17 veterans and active duty military suicides a day.
Warfighter Made, of Temecula, California, modifies ATVs so they can be operated by disabled veterans for recreational therapy.
In support of Race to Erase 22, the three team members will each carry a photo of a veteran or active duty military suicide victim. All three suicide victims served with Zittel with the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron and the Marine Corps Wing Support Squadron 471. They include Brian Gindlesperger, of Windber; Steven Cox, of Pittsburgh; and Shawn Burke, of Philadelphia.
The team has created a GoFundMe page to help cover its expenses to participate in the Best in the Desert race and support the veterans’ organizations. Here is the link:
www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-get-to-vegas-2-reno?member=19998033&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook
