Little Man barks and charges at a Baby Jesus, resting in a nativity scene. It’s one of those nativities where Jesus is a large baby, not a newborn. His limbs stretch beyond the manger, taunting my Japanese Chin into a battle with the Holy Spirit.
It’s evening and I’m walking my little brown and white dog with a fluffy tail, smashed pug nose and tons of attitude through Moxham, one of Johnstown’s historical districts.
Darkness comes early in southwestern Pennsylvania in December. By 4:15 p.m., the clouds darken as the sky appears to lighten. A single bright star, likely a planet, appears at dusk. On clear nights, eventually more stars emerge, shining in the crisp air.
As a globe, we are in another holiday season with COVID-19.
Locally, the virus rages through the hospitals and the death toll climbs. Only 50% of the population is vaccinated.
The new variant omicron promises more chaos.
This heaviness weighs like a stone in my gut as I walk the dark streets, lost in thought and what-ifs.
Before Little Man picks his fight with Baby Jesus, I stumble on twinkling Christmas lights lining two whole blocks of Village Street. It surprises me even though this is a yearly adornment of this area of the neighborhood.
Many of Moxham’s once-grand homes and carriage houses of Johnstown’s steel mill fame are in various degrees of blight or disrepair. Many of them are tagged for demolition.
In recent decades, violence, shootings and robberies have plagued my neighborhood.
Yet, wreaths with big, red bows and twinkling lights adorn the businesses on one block of Village Street. On the next block up, more lights shine from trees where a landlord has hung wreaths and displayed a Victorian Santa on the property he owns.
It’s just after this light display that Little Man, always prone to treachery, lurches for Baby Jesus at the former St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Activity Building.
Imagining that desecrating the newborn Jesus invites some messed-up karma – even if it is a plastic, white Baby Jesus – I walk on, hopeful that the light bearers, in spite of so much sadness, will bear light in other gloomy places.
Join the parade
Camillya Taylor, an African American entrepreneur, designer and owner of both a boutique and a café on the block of delightfully adorned Village Street, organizes Light Up Night for Moxham. She messaged me to ask if Little Man and I might join a small parade from Russell Avenue to Village Street.
That evening, Little Man and I walk to Village Street, with its vibrant Christmas lights. There, we hear West African drumming and see dancing from Kulani Kids.
WJAC-TV is present, and Santa mingles in the crowd.
The small crowd bursts with energy around this oasis of festive lighting, and piped Christmas music plays as the young drummers drum a steady beat.
There are greetings exchanged, loud conversations, and shouts from kids which all typically would feel like an overwhelming sonic cacophony.
Instead, the energy of the gathering excites me and invites an opening in my heart that is connected to my feet on the ground. Here, in this pandemic time, at this place around the corner from my home, I feel both grounded and lighter – despite the uncertainty of what’s to come.
Little Man and I are instructed to head up four blocks to where the small parade begins.
There, two elderly women dressed as Mrs. Claus, one using a walker, gather at the corner of the block before the businesses and the homes decorated by the landlord.
A group of young girls called The HeartBeats leads the parade – chanting “My heart beats!” – followed by the Johnstown Thunder football team, the Penn Highlands Community College men’s basketball team and coach Quan Britt with Hope 4 Johnstown, a group committed to ending violence in our area. Then there’s moms with babies in strollers, Little Man and me.
The Mrs. Claus ladies throw candy to the children while Little Man barks furiously and I hold him back from snatching the treats.
Neighbors recognize Little Man and call out to him as we parade toward the block party.
With his fluffy tail and squished nose, he dances and prances on his hind legs, enchanting observers on the side streets.
As we arrive, the chants of The HeartBeats merge with the drums of the Kulani Kids.
Dark times
I see my neighbor standing in front of her door beside both Mrs. Clauses. I call out to her, and she joins Little Man and me for the last block of the parade.
She is a nurse who works in a skilled, long-term care nursing home. She worked in the COVID-19 lockdown unit in 2020 and lived at the nursing home in a cottage for six weeks as she contracted the virus and kept working.
She was sick at that time, but functional. She has described this surreal experience of attending to those dying of COVID-19, alone and isolated with her, the nurse, acting as family, chaplain, social worker and the only source of in- person comfort.
It was the darkest of times, and my friend has had no time to process the horrors of that experience as the coronavirus is still very much present in the nursing homes.
I ask her how she is feeling.
She replies honestly. She is struggling to hold it together.
She shares that the undigested trauma, along with the ongoing nature of the pandemic and with the ordinary challenges of daily life, are overwhelming.
Yet together tonight, we walk down the street and we laugh together. We remark at the beauty of the lights, the sounds of the children, the gathering of community. Even in the midst of continued uncertainty, ongoing trauma and loss, we share moments of joy.
Joy to the world.
Joy to communities that show up for children, creating magic and wonder in challenging times.
Joy to Japanese Chins bringing tidings of great joy to the streets of Moxham.
Joy to you.
Joy to me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.