It has been nearly 75 years since George Krall and thousands of fellow G.I.’s docked on the Philippines’ beaches to liberate the imprisoned island.
“The second we hit the shore we ran for our lives ... because the Japanese were dug in on that mountain and we knew they were targeting us,” Krall, 93, recalled. “But we never gave up.”
On Sunday, a patriotic group of quilt-makers reminded the Fairfield Township man he hasn’t been forgotten for it, honoring him for his service with a Quilt of Valor.
Decorated with an elaborate pattern of red, white and blue, the quilt was created by the Johnstown-based Qwazy Qwilters through the nonprofit Quilts of Valor Foundation.
Joined by three of Krall’s five children – and his wife, Charlotte – Qwilters group president Pat Wilson surprised him with the blanket at his daughter Donna’s Armagh home.
“It’s beautiful,” Krall said, turning his attention to its colorful series of stars and bold stripes. “That is what we fought for – our flag and our country.”
Krall grew up on a 67-acre Bolivar farm before he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944, he said.
He recalled sailing past the war-ravaged Pearl Harbor on his way to the Philippines.
“I think (his commanding officers) wanted us to see it for ourselves ... so we knew how serious this was,” Krall said.
The war was often grim, he said. But whether it was a glimpse of an American flag waving in the distance or the sight of poor Filipino children struggling on the streets, “we knew what we were there for,” said Krall, who served in the 743rd AAA Gun Battalion.
He recalled days when his battalion shared its rations with the young orphans and a bond he formed with a Japanese soldier, a prisoner under their watch.
“He told me one day that (he) didn’t want to fight – he had to,” Krall said.
The man was an artisan and crafted him a ring with his initials “G.K” on it “that I’ve kept all these years,” he said.
His gift Sunday was a surprise, too.
Wilson’s group has worked with the Iowa-based Quilts of Valor Foundation for years to create unique, “healing” quilts for approximately 600 area veterans.
“This is meant to give you comfort, for you are in our thoughts and our hearts,” Wilson told Krall on Sunday. “We consider it a privilege to honor you.”
Krall’s family praised the group’s effort, describing Sunday’s event as a special moment.
“We’re all so very proud of him,” said Steve Krall, one of the World War II veteran’s two sons.
He was joined by his brother, Troy, and sister, Donna, at the presentation. Sisters Karen and Georgia live out of state and were unable to attend the event.
“We’re so blessed to have him with us, after all of these years,” Steve Krall said. “Because a lot of people never came home.”
