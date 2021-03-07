The latest in a series of breaks along the Foustwell Tunnel section of the Quemahoning water line has the Cambria Somerset Authority asking its county partners to help them acquire a $1.5 million loan to fix the segment, where at least five leaks have occurred over the past five years.
It’s a repair project that the CSA and its partner counties, Cambria and Somerset, have been discussing since October.
But the most recent break, on Feb. 9, has CSA officials pushing to repair the line through a $1.5 million low-interest PennVEST infrastructure loan, a move that county commissioners from both Cambria and Somerset and officials from the CSA itself had been hoping to avoid.
CSA officials have worked for the past five months with several groups, including Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission, to explore potential grants to cover some or all of the cost.
“But it just doesn’t look like there’s anything available for us,” CSA Chairman Jim Greco said.
Since the CSA is a water supplier that primarily sells water to industrial companies, not public residents, the project doesn’t fit the guidelines for state or federal public aid, he added.
The CSA is planning to pay off loans on two separate projects in 2023, which would have enabled Cambria and Somerset counties to lower their annual contributions. If the PennVEST loan was acquired, those payments would likely be redirected to help cover the Foustwell loan, extending the counties’ debt obligation another 20 years.
And because the authority operates at a deficit each year, the CSA cannot borrow the money itself, Greco said.
County commissioners indicated they are planning to schedule a meeting to discuss whether they might be able to find grant support where the CSA has not. They said they understand the loan might be inevitable, but indicated they viewed it as a last resort.
“Adding that loan ... would push out that debt over 20 more years,”
Somerset County Commissioner Colleen Dawson said. “We have a fiduciary duty to our constituents to do everything we can to spend our money wisely and avoid incurring or increasing new debt. That’s why we need to make sure every possible avenue is exhausted.”
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky noted that Cambria has made it a priority to reduce its debt over the past fewyears, from $59 million to $37 million, and is starting to reap benefits, including an upgraded bond rating.
Even if the county wasn’t paying a dime more in its annual payments, the extended obligation is still a concern, he added.
Dawson indicated the two county boards would likely meet later this month to discuss the issue, but the date was still being set. An effort will likely be made to reach out to state lawmakers to see if there are any other options that may not have been explored.
Greco said he understands the counties’ hesitation.
“They are strapped for cash, too,” he said.
But “band-aid” fixes on the pipeline that runs through Foustwell Tunnel are adding up, Greco said, and last month’s break was a reminder of the serious complications they can cause.
The Feb. 9 break occurred after a repair was made on a different section of the line that sprung a leak in late January near Quemahoning Creek, CSA engineer Dave Minnear said.
The repair caused a three-day shutdown of the line for one of the authority’s largest customers, North American Hoganas, and when the Que line was switched back on, a new leak sprouted at the southern end of the line’s Foustwell Tunnel section.
That’s a frequent trend, Minnear said, and the timing wasn’t good this time. Recent rain and snowmelt has the Quemahoning Reservoir’s dam well above its spillway, creating high flows downstream that make it too dangerous to repair the break until conditions improve, Greco said.
That forced the CSA to shut off the Que line again.
As the operator of a network of former Bethlehem Steel water lines, the Cambria Somerset Authority has backup supplies it can draw from – including additional dams such as the 4.5-million-gallon-per-day capacity Hinckston Run Reservoir in Cambria County and the smaller Border Dam in Paint Township.
But those sites are treated as back-up supplies for a reason. Border Dam’s supply freezes up most winters, Greco said, and Hinckston Run Reservoir’s supply wasn’t adequate enough to support all of the CSA’s customers – which also include Liberty Wire in Johnstown, CPV Fairview Energy Center and Gautier Steel – from a pressure standpoint.
Border Run is flowing enough now that the CSA was able to switch Liberty and Gautier to its supply, but, partly due to the recent thaw, its quality is so poor that Gautier has been forced to clean out its filtering “screens” on an ongoing basis, Greco said.
“It’s nowhere near adequate. These are our customers, and they understand the situation, but this isn’t a good situation for them,” he said.
Greco said he worries that repairs could run $100,000 or more and will continue to add up.
The PennVEST loan would enable the authority to address 2,300 feet of the Que’s most problematic line, rather than making continuous welds and patches, he added.
Minnear likened the CSA’s 66-inch steel line to a classic car. Even at more than 100 years old, the line will do its job – but when issues arise, they need to be addressed, he added.
And Greco noted that, given the detailed PennVEST application process, it would be a year at best before an application and a design plan could be submitted, reviewed and approved by the state infrastructure board, and even more time until the project would begin construction.
“This doesn’t happen overnight,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.