Many theater fans are heading to Lancaster this year to see a production of “Queen Esther,” a Bible-themed musical, at the Sight & Sound Theatre, local tour bus company officials said.
Gloria Alt’s Lodestar Tours is among area companies offering trips to see this year’s show.
“Queen Esther” will be staged through December at the site that has been dubbed “The Christian Broadway.”
Representatives of McIlwain Charter Tours, of Johnstown, and Bollman Services Charter, of Everett and Cumberland, Maryland, both said they take groups to Sight & Sound Theatre monthly.
Bob Mock, tour coordinator for Bollman Services Charter, said “Queen Esther” is a great show.
“Beyond the storyline, the show’s technology is on a New York level,” Mock said.
Mock added: “The storyline does present the Gospel. It is very close to the Biblical Scripture.”
Alt said the shows feature faith, humor, live animals – and counselors available to pray with audience members.
“They are spectacular,” she said. “The shows make the Bible come to life.”
Sight & Sound Theatres has offered productions including “Noah,” “Moses,” “Joseph” and “Jesus.”
Alt said there are no bad seats in the 2,000-seat auditorium.
She likes to gets tickets for customers that are “center orchestra, so people can see the animals coming down the aisle.”
In Alt’s 50 years in tourism, she says, customers have become her friends. But when it comes to Sight & Sound productions, “we are brothers and sisters, who travel like family.”
Alt recalled a little boy who saw the production of “Jesus.”
“I asked him, ‘What did you like about the show?’ He said, ‘I loved when Jesus read to the children on the mountain.’ ”
