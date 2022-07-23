Twenty years ago John Unger was trapped with eight colleagues were trapped when water flooded a Quecreek Mine shaft.
It was 77 hours later when a yellow capsule pulled the nine miners to the surface in what has been called a miracle.
Unger joined other miners, members of the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the DEP, first responders, and former Gov. Mark Schweiker at Dormel Farms on Saturday for the 20th anniversary of the dramatic rescue.
"It's always nice to come back and thank everybody for what they did for you," said Unger, 72, "Just to be with some of the guys you were trapped with and the rescue workers."
Bill Arnold, the owner of Dormel Farms, said the turnout was high.
"It's amazing to see all the people who have come to see the miracles that have taken place to relive the memories," Arnold said.
John Gibson was part of the rescue in July 2002 as a member of the Mine Safety and Health Administration.
He recalled in amazement the team coordination it took to save the miners.
"We knew, in the beginning, they were still alive," Gibson said. "So the command center decided that this is going to be a recovery and we're not stepping away from that.
"It was a miracle. So many things happened for reasons unknown."
Cathi Rhodes, of Greensburg, a Patsy Cline tribute artist, performs regularly for the miners.
"I'm still honored to be here," she said. "I've gotten to know all the miners and their families. This is so touching, heart-warming, gut-wrenching and educational."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.