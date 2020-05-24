The Quemahoning Reservoir’s newest mountain bike trails now have new names to go with them.
The Cambria Somerset Authority approved the additions on Thursday – Clark’s Quarry, Cooper’s Quarry and Sweet 16.
The Laurel Highlands On and Off-Road Bicycling Association added the advanced trails to the main 17-mile single-track loop earlier this spring.
The new additions include paths that take riders through rock outcroppings and, in Sweet 16’s case, a ravine that features 16 separate switchbacks over 65 feet, according to LHORBA’s Rich Maher.
It brings the trails’ total mileage to nearly 20 miles.
The rocky, quarry trails were built near Lemon Road in Conemaugh Township.
Maher described Sweet 16 as a “black diamond” level trail designed with expert riders in mind.
Maher and fellow LHORBA member Clark Fisher worked with a team of volunteers to create the trails, which are now open.
“We’ve already seen a lot of people from Pittsburgh coming in to ride them,” he said.
The trails were built on the CSA’s sprawling land, which has continued to see new development in recent years.
The Cambria Somerset Authority also amended trail use guidelines to prohibit both motorized and electric “e-bikes” from being used on the trails.
CSA Chairman Jim Greco said signs will be posted warning the public about the restrictions.
“They’d ruin the trails,” he said.
Sunoco approval
The Cambria Somerset Authority also approved Sunoco’s request for a 12-month extension to continue using an access road on CSA Property to conduct Mariner East II pipeline maintenance work, Greco said.
The property is on property near the Wilmore reservoir.
Through the deal, the authority will receive $20,000 to allow the company to extend the agreement from 36 months to 48 months total, Greco said.
