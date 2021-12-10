HOLLSOPPLE – Work is underway inside the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area to expand restroom facilities.
Summer's Best Two Weeks is overseeing the $100,000 project, part of an upgrade to a Quemahoning Reservoir park that continues to grow to accommodate record numbers of visitors the past two years.
Summer's Best Two Weeks manages the recreation area.
CSA Chairman Jim Greco said the new shower house is being built near the existing restroom facility, which is between Quemahoning Dam Road and the park's large pavilion.
It'll feature six showers, two of them Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant, and four restrooms, he said.
The project received $135,000 in funds from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies in the fall of 2020 to enhance the park, which has seen a surge in visitation since the pandemic's arrival.
The park's average number of visitors over the past two summer seasons was more than double its 2016 total, recent figures showed.
This year's expansion is now in the homestretch.
Greco said playground construction and the beach's expansion has already been completed.
Earlier this year, a new gravel parking lot was added to offer mountain bikers easy access to the reservoir property's new trail system.
The park's main parking lot near the recreation area was also expanded.
It filled a major need because vehicle parking often spilled over onto the berms of Quemahoning Dam Road on weekends, creating congestion and safety concerns once the smaller lot filled.
