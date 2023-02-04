A call center in Johnstown is laying off 206 people through March.
Qualfon reported the planned layoffs related to its 1003 Broad Street location to the Department of Labor and Industry this past month.
Layoffs started Jan. 23 and will continue through March 24, according to information on the Department's website.
Qualfon reported its layoff plan to the state as prescribed by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. The communication signals the state to roll out its rapid response program including help for workers to find new employment, according to information on the Department's website.
The layoffs come a year after announcements that the Michigan-based company would expand in Johnstown.
Last February, Chief Operating Officer Douglas Wells said Qualfon chose to expand in Johnstown because the company has had a far easier time retaining employees locally than in other areas where Qualfon operates.
Just last year, the company was working to build its workforce to 400 employees. The layoffs will cut that in half.
Qualfon employees handle inbound customer calls for one of the nation’s largest cellular phone companies and other clients.
Salaries for Qualfon jobs in Johnstown average between $35,000 to $55,000 per year for full-time staff and supervisors, while engagement center hires would start out at $16 an hour plus bonus incentives, and hourly wages would grow to more than $19 for tenured staff, Qualfon supervisors said last year.
A Qualfon supervisor affected by the layoffs in Johnstown did not return calls on Saturday.
