A well-known wing chain has closed the doors of its location in Richland Township.
Operators behind Quaker Steak & Lube closed the University Park Plaza location Friday and posted a sign thanking customers for their support over the past nine years.
The chain blamed “circumstances facing the industry” for prompting the move, but did not provide specifics.
The restaurant chain has struggled in the past few years. The business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2016 before being purchased by the truck stop chain Travel Centers of America for $25 million.
But the company was unable to reverse the wing chain’s trends. Several locations have closed over the past three years, including one in Mechanicsburg in 2018.
In February, Travel Centers of America sold off the brand and its 41 locations for a fraction of its 2016 closing price: $5 million.
Even as the restaurant industry has worked to emerge from a list of pandemic-related problems, chicken wing supply chain shortfalls and soaring prices have forced restaurants whose menus rely heavy on wings to continue to adapt.
