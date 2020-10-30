This is the final part of a weekly series intended to address common questions about voting and the elections process ahead of the election on Tuesday.
Question: If a person comes down with COVID-19 in the days leading up to the election, can they vote?
Answer: Yes. While 3 million Pennsylvanians opted to vote by mail, that’s only about half the number of voters expected to vote in Tuesday’s presidential election.
And with 2,000 people a day testing positive for COVID-19, there’s a reasonable chance that some of the voters who’d planned to vote in-person may find themselves unable to do so, either because they are suffering from coronavirus symptoms or they are self-isolating to protect others.
Those voters can still vote.
Pennsylvania election law has a provision for an emergency absentee ballot that can be used to vote if an individual suddenly becomes too ill to vote.
An emergency absentee ballot application can be found at the following link:
https://www.votespa.com/Resources/Documents/PADOS_EmergencyAbsenteeBallotApplication_English.pdf
And since a person who can’t go to the polls because of COVID-19 probably shouldn’t go to the courthouse to get an absentee ballot, the state does allow voters to have a designee pick up and deliver the emergency absentee ballot. The form to designate that individual is available through this link:
https://www.votespa.com/Resources/Documents/PADOS_AuthorizeRepresentativeforEmergencyAbsenteeBallot.pdf
Question: I’ve heard a lot about poll watchers. What can they do?
Answer: Not much. Candidates are allowed to designate poll watchers to observe what’s happening in polling places.
There has been some controversy over poll watchers since President Donald Trump has said he wants more poll watchers to monitor what transpires in polling locations and Republican lawmakers sought unsuccessfully to get the law changed so poll watchers could come from anywhere in the state.
They want the change because over the years they’ve struggled to muster enough Republicans in Philadelphia willing to be poll watchers.
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said that in reality, poll watchers have very limited rights.
A poll watcher can challenge the identity of a voter if he or she believes that the voter has provided a false identity or no longer resides in the voting precinct.
Those challenges are only allowed to be made “in good faith,” Boockvar said.
State guidance indicates judges of elections are supposed to bar poll watchers from “frivilous or routine” challenges.
Poll watchers can also check the book listing which voters have already cast ballots to help candidates remind supporters who haven’t voted yet to show up. However, poll watchers are not allowed to slow down the voting process, so they can’t check the registration book when there are voters present, said Department of State Deputy Secretary Jonathan Marks.
As a result, during a busy presidential election, there will be little opportunity for poll workers to peruse that voting log, because in most polling locations there will be voters present almost all the time, he said.
The list of things poll watchers can’t do is longer than the list of things they can do. They can’t take pictures or videotape voters. They can’t ask for documentation from voters. They can’t intimate or harass voters. They are also barred from “confronting, hovering, or directly speaking to or questioning voters.”
